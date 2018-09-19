Tricks of the tradies to meet shortage

IPSWICH State High School is seeking to meet the state's trade skills shortage by providing job-ready candidates with industry-led training.

The school's trades training centre (TTC) welcomed representatives from government and the manufacturing industry on Wednesday for an inspection of the facility and to discuss partnership opportunities.

Senior students Kooper, Atem, Emma and Mikylah said studying trades with well-paid jobs at the end of their studies was a no-brainer.

"I'm very hands-on, so it's great to be able to just get out there and do something useful,” said Mikylah Ash.

The students are pursuing careers in painting and other construction trades, which have consistently suffered from a lack of qualified applicants over the past decade.

Recent data suggests 39 per cent of job ads for painters remain unfilled after four weeks on market, with demand driven by growth in the building and home improvement sectors.

Principal Simon Riley said building connections with industry allowed students to train more appropriately for the workplace as trades continue to require more advanced skill levels.

"The manufacturing industry in the Ipswich region is massive, from transport and logistics right up to building houses - there's 20 years' worth of building work out at Ripley alone,” he said.

Julie Mark from Trade Industry Queensland said the event was an opportunity to build relationships between education and industry and to raise awareness of the TTC.

"I've already heard a couple of companies saying they want to discuss future opportunities for students,” she said.