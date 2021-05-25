Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy

Clive Whalen, driving his Clydesdales, will be missed by the Upper Lockyer community.

Clive Whalen, driving his Clydesdales, will be missed by the Upper Lockyer community.

Always whizzing around, Clive Whalen, the beloved postman and father from Upper Lockyer, has been remembered by his community and family after his unexpected death on Sunday.

Clive, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 23, in what was originally thought to be a farming accident but family now believe was a result of a medical episode while on his tractor.

Tributes have poured for the beloved father and dedicated postman.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended his Upper Lockyer property just before 7pm after his tractor rolled.

On Facebook, his family members shared their love for Clive.

Daughter Phillipa McKenzie wrote it was with great sadness that Clive, loved father and husband, had passed.

“Thank you so much for all the thoughtful messages so far. We are planning a Celebration of Life ceremony for sometime next week,” Phillipa wrote.

Clive’s nephew Jarrod Feisst said on social media that he had fond memories of his uncle.

Clive Whalen, driving his Clydesdales, will be missed by the Upper Lockyer community.

“... what Grumps would of said don't dwell on it just get on with life,” Jarrod said.

“ This will just bring everyone closer together.”



Megan Chappell, a friend of Clive’s who breeds ponies, said the postman always admired her ponies, so much so, she gave him one last year.

“We would always stop and talk about horses,” Ms Chappell said.

“Clive had acreage, he was right into harness work and the pony I gave him he was going to break her into harness.

“He was always doing something on his farm in his high vis, whizzing around. He was a funny bloke.

“Clive always said how much he loved the area and he thought it was a great community.”

Clive had lived in the Upper Lockyer area for about 12 years, but everyone knew him as the postman.

Often saved in people’s phones as “Clive the Postie”, the beloved mailman was always up for a chat on his deliveries.

Ms Chappell said when delivering the mail, Clive was always kind and happy to talk.

Murphys Creek Progress Association’s Bob Mann said Clive’s service as a postman was great for the community.

“I knew him as the mailman, if you had a package and weren’t home, he would bring it back the next day instead of leaving a card,” Mr Mann said.

Clive is remembered by his wife Jan and children.

Murphys Creek resident Peter McPaul said Clive would be sorely missed.

“He was always happy, he went out of his way to look after people in the area,” he said.

Originally published as Tributes pour in for beloved postman after tractor tragedy