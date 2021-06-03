Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

AN anchor of the Ipswich Magistrates Court, long-serving Magistrate Donna MacCallum, has died.

Her sudden passing was announced by Magistrate Andy Cridland with a brief few words at the start of court proceedings on Wednesday morning, simply saying Ms MacCallum had passed away overnight.

A release from the Office of the Chief Magistrate on Thursday confirmed she had died, saying Ms MacCallum was the second longest serving Queensland magistrate.

She was appointed in 1991 and was only the second female to become a magistrate.

Ms MacCallum was the co-ordinating magistrate at Ipswich from 2001 to 2021 and in September would have marked 30 years as a magistrate.

The statement said she had demonstrated tremendous leadership acting as Deputy Chief Magistrate at various times from 2002 to 2008.

She also acted as Chief Magistrate in 2005.

Ms MacCallum also pioneered the introduction of the first Murri Court at Ipswich in February 2007. As Regional co-ordinating Magistrate she gave an official welcome at its opening

She was described by colleagues as being a wonderful person with a terrific sense of humour, and a very valued member of Ipswich Magistrates Court who will be sadly missed.