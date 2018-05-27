Tributes for 'thinker, educator, creative and writer'

SECURITY officer Paul Christison was a friendly and cheerful face who greeted the arrivals into the Ipswich Courthouse complex.

He was professional but affable, and for many court clients, staff, lawyers and legal professionals, easy friendships formed through the daily familiarity of his presence.

Paul left some time back and his absence did not go without being noticed.

His role in keeping things safe but pleasant and without conflict was well regarded and acknowledged.

Sadly, aged just 52, Paul died on Black Friday, April 13.

The complexities of the man were acknowledged as was his intellect. Many would have been surprised in the chats with Paul to come across his intellect and deep thinking.

He had that good quality of empathy and could communicate easily with others.

The self -educated man was a thinker, educator, creative and a writer, and like many humans had a darker side too.

One of Paul Christison's art pieces. Contributed

Paul said there was to be no funeral to mark his passing, his wishes respected by his wife Sonia and family.

Instead, his good work was recognised with a simple gathering of his work friends. Friends and colleagues gathered on the ground floor of Ipswich Courthouse just metres from where Paul once worked to mark his life.

The pride of his life were his boys Robert and Luke who both attended with their mum Sonia.

Salvation Army captain Jo Chant, who like many mourned his passing having become mates through daily contact at their work spoke about Paul.

She said Paul had many talents and achievements but always spoke about his love and pride for his sons, and showed that it takes someone special to be a dad.

Born to Jan and Bob Christison, with an elder brother Darren and younger brother Gary, Paul came from a humble background and grew up in Ipswich.

In 2002 he enrolled at Griffith University to complete a double degree in Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of secondary education which he completed with honours.

He worked as a teacher at Bremer and Bundamba high schools teaching English and History. In his last year he worked with a small group of students identified as being at increased risk of dropping out, people describing him as being an inspirational teacher.

Paul changed career in 2010 and began working as a security officer, mostly at the Courthouse in Ipswich.

He was known for his sense of social justice and championed the rights of women and underprivileged. Friends say he encouraged all around him to be involved in life - to have a go.

He married Sonia in 2002 and their son Robert was born in 2003 and Luke in 2006.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC of the Ipswich Court said he was very fond of Paul and his commitment to his work in ensuring the security of the courthouse.

"I always got the impression when speaking with Paul that still waters ran deep, but I had no idea of how truly deep those waters were until his quite extraordinary life was recounted at the memorial service which was held for him at the courthouse," Judge Horneman-Wren said.