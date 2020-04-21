Tributes for Ipswich’s Model T man

KEN Gehrke had a passion for classic cars that survived well beyond his retirement as a mechanic.

It was a passion that defined who is was and it was one he always preferred to share with others, whether it was by making the dreams of old Diggers come true on Anzac Day, or through his regular classic car rallies across the country that he often enjoyed with wife Ann.

Ken, of North Ipswich, sadly passed away last Thursday morning after a long health battle, he was only 78 but still lived a life full of adventure.

Ken Gehrke with his WWI era Model T Ford that he rebuilt. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

The former mechanic and owner/operator of service stations and taxis with wife of 58 years Ann, Ken was perhaps best known for his beautifully restored WWI era Model T, which he put together in time for centenary celebrations in 2014 with the help of friend John Graham.

He also owned a Model A Ford which was owned by his family for decades and lovingly restored in his shed at North Ipswich, where he lived for more than 53 years.

Ann said Ken’s love of classic cars continued throughout his years and it was a source of great frustration when chronic pain prevented him from pursuing his love more recently.

“His loss is just devastating. It had been a terrible past two years for him with the pain he was in, and it was quite a struggle to not do the things he wanted to do,” she said.

“He would still play with his cars but not nearly as much as he used to.

“His shed was his world.”

Ken Gehrke and his close friend John Graham lead the parade. Photo Derek Barry / Gatton Star

Ken’s restored Model T was a regular feature in Ipswich Anzac parades after initially appearing in 2014.

Last year, Ken made the wish of WWII digger Ralph Edwards come true by providing the vehicle that Ralph would ride in for the parade through town.

“Ralph was really pleased with that,” Ann recalled.

“Later on his family thanked us.”

The 1930 Model A had been across Australia, including Tasmania, with Ken and Ann once taking it from Tassie, via the ferry, to Roma for a special car rally, where they were awarded the prize for making the longest trip of any of the entrants to attend the rally.

“It certainly was no Rolls Royce,” Ann said of the long journey.

“Ken changed the tyres to radials for a bit of extra safety and he later put some bucket seats in.”

While raising their son Jason and daughter Sherry, Ken and Ann started working at a service station near the old ambulance station at North Ipswich in the late 1960s.

They eventually leased the business off the owner. Later, they leased the former BP service station for a while before buying it out. That service station is now a 7-Eleven but still owned by the family to this day.

Ann also drove a taxi, which was kept running smoothly by Ken, until the early 2000s.

Ken is also survived by six grandchildren.

His funeral, to be held Wednesday, will be for limited family members only.

“He was one of a kind and we will miss him dearly,” Ann said.