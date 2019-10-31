Menu
Adrian Zori (left) receives a 25 year clasp Police Service medal from Assistant Commissioner Colin McCallum in 2010.
Tributes for former cop killed in tractor rollover

Tara Miko
31st Oct 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM
TRIBUTES are flowing for a man killed in a tractor rollover on a Granite Belt property yesterday.

Adrian Zorzi, 58, had been driving a tractor on his Pozieres property when the machine rolled on its side, trapping him underneath.

Emergency services were called to the Fleurbaix Rd property and despite best efforts to free him, he died at the scene.

Mr Zorzi, a former senior constable of police who served at the Toowoomba watch house, was well-known in the Granite Belt area, working the land growing stone fruit.

Friends have paid tribute to Mr Zorzi on social media following his tragic death yesterday.

"You are a champion of all good things in life and you lived it to its fullest extent," a friend wrote on social media.

"Many joyous moments we have shared together and may the good Lord pave a great seamless journey into heaven for you.

"You will be forever in our hearts.

"We will miss our time by the fire and our few glasses of wine."

Police will prepare a report for the coroner into the incident which remains under investigation.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is also investigating.

