Tributes for dedicated nun with love for adventure

The Ipswich and Emu Vale communities have mourned the loss of the much-loved, empathetic and adventurous Monica Mary McIvor, who passed away earlier this month.

Monica served as a nun for many years before carrying out work as social worker in Ipswich.

She was born 1926 and grew up on a farm at Emu Vale.

She first began work with the Queensland Public Service after finishing her secondary schooling at the convent in Warwick.

“Monica was a smart lady who did well at school, and later in tertiary studies, and put her energies into a career when women were probably discouraged from pursuing one.” Monica’s Nephew Danny McIvor said.

Monica relocated to Sydney to continue working with the public service, this time for the Queensland Tourist Bureau, where she was put on duty on the front counter.

It was a position never before held by a woman.

Monica would sometimes work as private secretary to then-Queensland Premier Vince Gair whenever he travelled to Sydney.

She loved to travel and, in 1954, Monica and a friend had saved enough money to sail to Britain and Europe, paying £85 each for their tickets.

She returned to Queensland by the end of 1955 and resumed her secretarial work in Brisbane before making the decision to join the Daughters of Charity in 1957.

The next 20 years was spent as Sister Rachael, with postings in Newcastle, Sydney, Goulburn, Melbourne and then back to Sydney.

“In her time as a nun, Mon worked with the less fortunate in society and had great empathy for those who lived a tough life,” Monica’s niece Louise Howard said.

Monica finished up her time with the Daughters and moved to Ipswich in 1978 to begin work as a social worker.

“Mon owned her first home here in Ipswich and this was the place she lived the greatest part of her life,” Ms Howard said.

Monica McIvor was born on 14 August 1927. She died at the age of 92.

Monica became an active member of the Ipswich community with an interest in the history and early buildings of the city.

She suffered from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis in her early years, which was undiagnosed and untreated. It returned in bouts over many years and caused Monica to have severe disfigurement of joints, many of which were replaced.

“Mon never complained and got on with life, not letting this stop her doing anything.”

In 1984, she helped to establish the Ipswich Arthritis Support Group and was the group co-ordinator for many years, leading self management courses and organised tai chi for arthritis classes. She also was a patient partner in arthritis, working with medical students from 1998 to 2005.

After retiring, she travelled the world.

“She remained generous to the end. I saw her last Christmas and gave her a small box of chocolates,” Mr McIvor said.

“She was at a lunch at Milford Grange at the time and she immediately had me distribute a chocolate to each of the ladies at her table.

“That small act summed up Monica’s approach to life.”