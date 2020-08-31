Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Charlie Gumley was
Charlie Gumley was "an animal" on a BMX bike, loved ones say.
News

Tributes for BMX legend killed in kayak tragedy

by Chris Clarke
31st Aug 2020 11:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Charlie Gumley knew how to leave a lasting impression.

When he wasn't stunning spectators with his mind-blowing BMX tricks, he was dropping everything to put others before himself.

The 27-year-old Beenleigh man was tragically found dead last week, days after he'd left home for a kayaking trip on the Logan River.

Police are investigating.

Charlie Gumley died in a kayaking accident in the Logan River.
Charlie Gumley died in a kayaking accident in the Logan River.

"(He was) a legend who would never let a single person down," close friend Taylor King told The Courier-Mail.
"(He has) has made such a special place in everyone's heart."

Mr Gumley has been described as a genuine, kind-hearted, sweet, and gentle soul.

At the Beenleigh Skatepark his moves wowed onlookers.

In BMX circles he was known as the originator of "the Twix" - a jaw-dropping handlebar spin, into a tailwhip.

Videos of Mr Gumley's stunts have been shared across social media, with clips of him featuring on YouTube over the last 10 years.

His bravado on a bike has seen him mourned heavily among the nation's BMX community.

"He was a very talented BMX rider, he was very well known at the Beenleigh Skatepark, he was an absolute animal on a bike," Ms King said.

Originally published as Tributes for BMX legend killed in kayak tragedy

bmx charlie gumle death kayaking accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young buyers scoop up $3 million in land in three weeks

        Premium Content Young buyers scoop up $3 million in land in three weeks

        News Eligible first home buyers are able to access $40,000 in grants. Many are jumping at the chance in Ipswich

        24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare centre

        Premium Content 24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare centre

        Council News A new childcare centre with a planned capacity of 162 children has been proposed.

        Repeat drink driver ordered off road for a year

        Premium Content Repeat drink driver ordered off road for a year

        News Among the drink drivers to appear in court last week was a man caught at nearly...

        • 31st Aug 2020 9:38 AM
        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained