Mother-of-two Denise Brameld has been identified as the woman killed in an alleged attack that has shocked a rural community. Images from Facebook
News

Tributes for ‘beautiful’ woman killed

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
12th Jun 2021 2:24 PM

Friends and family of the “beautiful woman” who was allegedly murdered on the New South Wales south coast on Friday have shared an outpouring of grief.

Denise Brameld, 51, was found by a family member at a home on Comerong Island Road, Numbaa, near Nowra on the NSW south coast about 11.20am on Friday, who had gone to find the grandmother after failing to get in contact.

Police and paramedics were called to the property and the woman was pronounced dead shortly after.

Mother-of-two Denise Brameld was allegedly murdered near Nowra on Friday. Picture: Facebook
Detective Inspector Scott Nelson told NCA NewsWire first responders had walked in to a “confronting” scene.

“There was evidence she had sustained fatal injuries,” he said.

About half an hour later, a 37-year-old man was arrested nearby the scene.

The man was taken to the police station in Nowra and was later charged.

“We believe he was known to the woman,” Mr Nelson said. Police have said the alleged crime is not domestic violence-related.

A 37-year-old man appeared in Wollongong Court on Saturday charged with the grandmother’s murder.
Friends and family took to social media to share tributes to Ms Brameld, who was a beloved member of her small community.

“The sky weeps for you, taken away the wind blows in anger for you today. Rest in peace Denise,” Valrie Mullins wrote.

Kazz Byrne wrote: “Rest in peace my friend. You always had a smile to brighten up some of my darkest days. You were the best mum and grandma and I will always miss you. You will get justice for what happened. Love you always my beautiful friend”.

Ms Brameld’s daughter-in-law’s sister, Libii Smith-Ruhl wrote: “Rest in peace beautiful woman. You were a beautiful grandmother to my niece and a beautiful mother in law to my sister. Justice will be served for this”.

The man was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Bail Court on Saturday.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

