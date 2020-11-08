Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

by Cloe Read
8th Nov 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Tributes are flowing online for an "amazing, loving and passionate" man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

A 53-year-old Cooroy man who died after a crash with a campervan on Black Mountain Range Rd about 1.40pm has been described as "one of the greatest men in the world".

"RIP one of the greatest men in the world, so sad to hear, so sorry for his family," Ben Cooney wrote.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.


"We had a great day at work yesterday with plenty of laughs.

"He left doing his favourite thing with a big smile on his face."

Jesse Drysdale said he was "one of the best blokes I've ever known".

"Loving, caring and passionate about what he loved," he wrote.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash.

The driver and passenger of the campervan, a 63-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were not physically injured during the incident.

Originally published as Tributes for 'amazing, passionate' bloke killed in motorbike crash

editors picks motorbike crash tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man stabbed as out-of-control party erupts in wild brawl

        Premium Content Man stabbed as out-of-control party erupts in wild brawl

        Crime A man was allegedly stabbed during a fight involving more than 20 people in Ipswich overnight. Witnesses heard screaming and smashing glass late last night.

        Cancer-stricken mum sues over ultrasound ‘fail’

        Premium Content Cancer-stricken mum sues over ultrasound ‘fail’

        News A Queensland mother with advanced breast cancer is suing her former GP and...

        Hot pizzas, pasta offered to community after storm

        Premium Content Hot pizzas, pasta offered to community after storm

        Community A family-owned pizzeria has dug deep to do their part for those struggling...

        CHEAPEST: Where to go for petrol under 99.9c/L

        Premium Content CHEAPEST: Where to go for petrol under 99.9c/L

        News Unleaded 91 petrol is on offer for 99.9c/L only 7km from Ipswich