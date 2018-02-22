Tributes for 21yo dad killed in motorbike crash

Brent Carrow died following a motorcycle crash at Bellbird Park on Monday.

TRIBUTES are flowing for a 21-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash at Bellbird Park on Monday.

Brent Carrow received life threatening head, chest, abdominal, arm and leg injuries in a crash with a 4WD on Redbank Plains Rd at 7pm.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with life threatening injuries but died in hospital overnight.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise money for Mr Carrow's family.

He is described as "a great kid, father, best mate and partner" who "loved to ride his motorbike everyday without fail".

"We are trying to help our mate to raise money for her son that has passed away on February 19," the post reads.

"She is a single parent that is doing it hard with her loss, we are all trying to help her out as much as we can for her to get by with this funeral.

"It is a very sad loss that we have to go through.

"He loved doing what he wanted to do best with a passion he never gave up on his hope, dreams and he loved his family and friends so much, he also had a great spirit.

"We hope you are flying high up in the sky with the angels watching down on everyone. It will be nice if anyone can help Brent's mum and family with the funds to go towards the funeral and having the support."

Visit the Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/brent-carrow.

Friends and family posted tributes on Facebook.

Jayden Meehan: I still can't believe you are gone, you will always be missed my brother and never forgotten.

Kyle Chivers: RIP way too soon my bro

Neena Louise Fraser: RIP Brent Carrow you will be missed kiddo.. love ya lil fella.

Lathanial Jackson: RIP why did you have to go so soon you will be so missed by so many loved ones. Fly high brother.

Timmy Chance: RIP my brother. Watch over me bro till we meet again. Love ya bro.

Dean Ashbrook: Next time I'm out on the bike back wheel will be for you by bro. RIP brother.