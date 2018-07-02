Menu
Facebook posts saying RIP Jay Rice are being published on social media following a horror triple fatal crash on Ipswich Rd.
Tributes flow for Ipswich man

Helen Spelitis
by
2nd Jul 2018 1:01 PM
TRIBUTES are flowing for Ipswich man Jay Rice.

His friends have posted on social media, grieving the 18-years-old's death while sharing stories about a fatal crash at Moorooka on Sunday night which claimed three lives.

"It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember," Jordan Cmf Doolan posted on Facebook.

Three people died last night when the driver of one car, who was travelling down the wrong side of Ipswich Rd, crashed into another car head on. 

The 18-year-old North Booval man died at the scene, as did a 33-year-old woman in the second vehicle and her 41-year-old male passenger, both from Durack.

Emergency services arrived at the scene before 8pm and closed the road for several hours.      

