Rockhampton man dies in tragic motorcycle crash

Rockhampton man Greg Batley who died doing what he loved, "riding motorcycles".

FAMILY and friends are grieving the death of Rockhampton man Greg Batley who died doing what he loved, "riding motorcycles".

Two others were also seriously injured in the traffic crash involving four motorcycles in Flinton in Western Queensland yesterday afternoon.

Initial investigations suggest a group of riders were travelling west along the Moonie Highway, about 20km west of Westmar, when a motorcycle collided with two other motorcycles at about 1.30pm.

Rockhampton man Greg Batley died after a traffic crash involving four motorcycles. Facebook

A fourth motorcycle, which was also travelling with the group, crashed as the rider attempted to avoid the initial crash.

Mr Batley, 61, was taken to St George Hospital where he died.

A 50-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were also transported to St George Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.