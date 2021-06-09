Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough dog attack victim Amanda Carmichael.
Maryborough dog attack victim Amanda Carmichael.
News

Tributes flow for mum killed in horror dog attack

Carlie Walker
9th Jun 2021 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Queensland woman, who killed in a shock dog attack on Tuesday, has been identified as a Maryborough mum.

Amanda Carmichael died of her injuries when she was attacked by three mixed-breed dogs at a home in Milton Street, Maryborough just after 9am.

It is understood she was visiting the home when the attack happened.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ms Carmichael’s friend David Kindelan said Amanda was a good person despite some troubled years.

“I was friends with her brother before I met her,” he said.

“She was really cool.”

Mr Kindelan said Ms Carmichael was good company and always friendly.

He said his heart went out to her friends and family.

The scene of a fatal dog attack in Milton Street, Maryborough. Police say there is no evidence of criminality and have described the attack as a “tragic accident”.
The scene of a fatal dog attack in Milton Street, Maryborough. Police say there is no evidence of criminality and have described the attack as a “tragic accident”.

Speaking to reporters outside the home on Tuesday, Maryborough Patrol Group Acting Inspector Wade Lee said the woman had suffered serious injuries to her neck, chest and arm.

People at the home had attempted to help and called triple-0 but she died at the scene.

He said there was no suggestion criminality was involved and the attack appeared to be a “tragic accident”.

He said Ms Carmichael, who was aged in her 40s, was well known and liked in Maryborough.

Police confirmed the three dogs had been corralled into a shed on the property before officers arrived and had since been seized by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Tributes flow for mum killed in horror dog attack

brisbane dog attack maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Director allegedly withdrew $237,000 from dying business

        Premium Content Director allegedly withdrew $237,000 from dying business

        News A jury has been shown the alleged movement of money from the bank accounts of a business that was going bust, as its director faces trial.

        Legends of League boss gives evidence in misconduct trial

        Premium Content Legends of League boss gives evidence in misconduct trial

        News The lawyer for one of the accused Ipswich City Council officers posed questions to...

        FULL LIST: Where QLD universities sit in new global rankings

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where QLD universities sit in new global rankings

        News Multiple Queensland universities have climbed up the global rankings

        Fierce winter storm to blast QLD: Snow, rain

        Premium Content Fierce winter storm to blast QLD: Snow, rain

        Weather Temperatures will plummet across southern Queensland today