A man who was shot and killed during a hunting trip has been remembered as “truly one of a kind”.

Tributes are flowing for a Yarragon man who was fatally shot during a hunting trip in Alpine National Park last Saturday.

Brent Trickey was hunting at McCready Track in Rose River with a group of people, when he was fatally wounded at around 9.30am. The area, which is 340 kilometres north of Melbourne, is regarded as a popular hunting spot due to its sizable deer population.

The 37-year old suffered a serious upper-body injury and died at the scene.

In tributes posted online, friends said Mr Trickey was a "truly one of a kind, caring, loving and a great supportive mate to us all. Going to be sadly missed and never forgotten."

Another posted, in a message of support for the hunter's family that "words just can't be found to help you through your grief, but know, we will give you our all to help you through each tomorrow."

A funeral notice to mark Mr Trickey's death said he "passed away suddenly doing what he loved," and he would be "sadly missed and dearly loved…forever in our hearts."

It said that in addition to having a loving family, the man was "a brother and mate to so many more."

A funeral service to celebrate Mr Trickey's life will be held in Lardner this Wednesday.

Originally published as Tributes flow for man killed in deer hunt