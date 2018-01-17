Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tributes flow for Jessica Falkholt

by Soraiya Fuda

TRIBUTES have began flowing in following the announcement of former Home and Away star Jessica Falkholt's death today.

The 29-year-old had been in intensive care since the horrific head-on Boxing Day crash that killed her sister Annabelle, 21, and their parents Lars, 69, and Vivian, 60.

The sisters' bodies were pulled from the wreckage of the car by witnesses before it burst into flames.

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt.
Australian actress Jessica Falkholt.

Jessica's life support was switched off six days ago at St George Hospital where she fought for life. She died at 10.20am this morning.

Messages of grief have flowed on Twitter, most saddened by the news.

One user wrote: "My heart is heavy with the news of the passing of #JessicaFalkholt. This is such a sad situation. I'm send my Love and light to the one remaining Brother, and his family and friends."

Annabelle Falkholt and her sister Jessica Falkholt.
Annabelle Falkholt and her sister Jessica Falkholt.

Another said: "My heart and thoughts go out to #JessicaFalkholt family and friends at such a very difficult time."

"Very sad news. #JessicaFalkholt has died. R.I.P. Sweetie. You're with your family and God now. xxx"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Falkholt family. Picture: David Swift.
The Falkholt family. Picture: David Swift.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  crash death jessica falkholt tribute

Police release comfit of 'bald, obese' machete robber

Police release comfit of 'bald, obese' machete robber

UPDATE: POLICE have released a comfit image of a man they suspect robbed a Withcott service station armed with a machete Tuesday night.

Senior Ipswich council officers Lindsay, Maudsley resign

Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.

Council officers involved in corruption investigation resign

'Childcare changes will cost us $9000 a year'

BUDGET PRESSURE: Jessica Somerville and Michael Weir of Raceview, with four-week-old baby Maxwell, have concerns about upcoming changes to child care. Also pictured are Toby Somerville, 5, Bianca Somerville, 9, and Charlotte Somerville, 8.

Mum says low-income bracket hit hard

Work to start on major $20M infrastructure project

An artist impression of the new $20 million sewerage treatment plant to be built in Lowood, servicing the Fernvale and Lowood areas.

The facility will service the Lowood and Fernvale areas

Local Partners