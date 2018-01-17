Tributes flow for Jessica Falkholt

TRIBUTES have began flowing in following the announcement of former Home and Away star Jessica Falkholt's death today.

The 29-year-old had been in intensive care since the horrific head-on Boxing Day crash that killed her sister Annabelle, 21, and their parents Lars, 69, and Vivian, 60.

The sisters' bodies were pulled from the wreckage of the car by witnesses before it burst into flames.

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt.

Jessica's life support was switched off six days ago at St George Hospital where she fought for life. She died at 10.20am this morning.

Messages of grief have flowed on Twitter, most saddened by the news.

One user wrote: "My heart is heavy with the news of the passing of #JessicaFalkholt. This is such a sad situation. I'm send my Love and light to the one remaining Brother, and his family and friends."

Annabelle Falkholt and her sister Jessica Falkholt.

Another said: "My heart and thoughts go out to #JessicaFalkholt family and friends at such a very difficult time."

"Very sad news. #JessicaFalkholt has died. R.I.P. Sweetie. You're with your family and God now. xxx"