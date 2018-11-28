Tributes flow for 'Goodna royalty'

TOGETHER: Joy and Barry Rissman recently spoke to the QT about their experiences in various floods.

TOGETHER: Joy and Barry Rissman recently spoke to the QT about their experiences in various floods. Rob Williams

BARRY Rissman was known around Ipswich as a bloke who could light up your day if you had the fortune of crossing paths with him.

Serving as Goodna's tireless taxi man for 45 years - with the help of wife Joy - Barry was known for his selfless dependability, waking at all hours for passengers and getting them where they needed to go, even if they didn't always have enough money for the fare.

He carried that same attitude into his contributions to Ipswich rugby league and the Goodna Bowls Club, where he was a foundation member who put his own blood, sweat and tears into establishing the club.

Perhaps most importantly, Barry's surviving wife and two daughters Coral and Robyn will remember him as a dedicated, loving dad who put their well-being before his own - even in his final days.

Barry passed away on Sunday night aged 88, just shy of his and Joy's 60th wedding anniversary.

On the day of the amalgamation of his business with Star Cabs. Contributed

If the name sounds familiar to QT readers, it might be because the family has featured prominently in the paper over the years. The Rissmans survived the floods of 1974 and 2011 and rebuilt each time.

Daughter Robyn Dunstan said she could still remember the boat driving over the roof of their house in January, 1974.

"Coral and I were both in high school at the time and as kids you don't have that sense of responsibility yet that poor Mum and Dad had,” she said.

Barry on one of many fishing trips. Contributed

"The day before the flood came up over our place it went into the caravan park. Dad was down at the caravan park helping people who were in trees.

"The next day Dad fled our house with a bag in one hand and Mum in the other. They thought the house was insured for floods at the time but it turned out it wasn't. They had a very hard time getting back in, but lots of people rallied around to help.”

Barry was also a beloved friend of the Goodna and Districts Rugby League Old Boys, who expressed their sadness at his passing this week.

Chipping in at Goodna Bowls Club. Contributed

Secretary Tony Caswell said Barry was "truly one of nature's gentlemen”.

"Barry was a very good rugby league player who made Goodna's Team of the Century, starred for Tivoli Tigers in Ipswich and played A-grade for Easts in Brisbane,” Mr Caswell wrote in a letter to members.

"According to some of Queensland and Australia's former players, he could have gone on to higher levels except he didn't have the mongrel in him to humiliate his opponents. This consideration of others was a feature of his lovely nature.” Barry was also a lifesaver and keen fisherman in his youth.

"Such a strong man. When he shook your hand in a friendly manner he almost brought you to your knees,” Mr Caswell said. Barry's funeral will be held at the Wacol Centenary Memorial Gardens on Monday, December 3 at 9am.

Barry Rissman

Born: October 7, 1930

Died: November 25, 2018