Nev Warburton has died aged 86. Picture: The Courier-Mail
Politics

Tributes flow for former Labor leader

9th Aug 2018 12:40 PM

FORMER Queensland leader of the opposition and Goss Ministry minister, Nev Warburton, has died, aged 86.

Mr Warburton was the member for Sandgate, in Brisbane's north, from 1977 until his retirement from Parliament in 1992.

He was appointed Queensland Labor leader in 1984 and went to the 1986 election spruiking a number of new policies, including the introduction of random breath testing and a plan to ban uranium mining in the state.

His party was defeated by the Nationals on polling day.

In 1988 he handed over the party leadership to Wayne Goss who went on to become the first Queensland premier in 30 years after being elected to government in 1989.

Mr Warburton continued to serve beside Mr Goss, first as Minister for Employment, Training and Industrial relations and then later as Minister for Police and Emergency Services.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted a tribute to Mr Warburton, saying he'd given a "lifetime of public service".

A funeral will be held next Tuesday in Buderim.

