Tributes flow for cancer crusader

Lyn Edwards, Marlene Armstrong and Ruby Peterson at a cancer fundraising morning tea at the Casa Mia Restaurant in 2019.

WHEN it came to raising much-need funds for cancer research, Marlene Armstrong was always out in full force in the community with her collection tin.

Marlene signed up to become a volunteer of the Cancer Council Queensland following the death of her partner, but little did she know that one day she would also be battling her own cancer diagnosis.

Marlene battled pancreatic cancer but despite having her spleen, half her pancreas and 19 lymph nodes removed, as well as undergoing six months of chemotherapy, the cancer spread to her lung and stomach.

Marlene fought hard during her treatment, but sadly passed away from her second bout of pancreatic cancer on February 15, 2020, aged 71.

Members of the community paid tribute to the Ipswich mother, grandmother and friend during a celebration of her life on February 24.

Face of Relay Marlene Armstrong and Relay For Life supporter Toni Woodward in 2018.

Marlene’s daughter Debbie McBride remembered the fun times she had with her mother, saying “there are so many happy memories over the years from playing backyard cricket with all the neighbourhood, swimming in the creek, following Peter Brock all over the place just so you could check him out, seeing Tommy Emmanuel, even sitting in the pool of trifle just so you could win a bed. I could go on and on about all the fun times we had. You are a pretty cool mum”.

During his eulogy, Marlene’s son Peter Armstrong reflected on how generous his mother was.

“Your passion for your charity The Cancer Council was second to none. I am so proud of you for what you did achieve. Imagine if everybody had your work ethic, this world would be a much better place,” he said.

“Mum was a wonderful soul, one who was noticed whenever she entered the room.

“Right up until she became very ill, mum was full of joy and always eager to help out, no matter what the problem was.

“Mum, thank you for everything you have given us, and the warmth we shared during your precious time on earth.”

Marlene was a member of The Cancer Council Queensland Ipswich Branch and was always keen to help with organising raffles and events such as Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea to help raise money for cancer research.

In recognition of Marlene’s positive attitude and spirit, she was named as the face of the Cancer Council’s 2018 Ipswich Relay For Life.

Marlene Armstrong gets her head shaved by Shelley Gehrke for the Cancer Council in 2014.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said Marlene’s legacy is one of dedication and warmth.

“Marlene was a committed volunteer who gave her time to Cancer Council Queensland for over 15 years,” Ms McMillan said.

“During her service, Marlene was integral to the success of many fundraising events across Ipswich, including Daffodil Day, Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea, Pink Ribbon Fundraising, and Relay For Life.

“Marlene will be remembered for her positivity and caring nature, which shone through every day as she worked tirelessly to help those impacted by cancer.”