Tributes flow for ‘best mayor Ipswich never had’

Brian Hall passed away on May 26.

AN integral and beloved figure in the local Labor and union movement who tirelessly committed decades of service to the city of Ipswich is being mourned.

Brian Hall was the “best mayor Ipswich never had” according to Blair MP and longtime friend Shayne Neumann.

The Labor party and CFMEU life member passed away on Wednesday morning after battling pancreatic cancer.

Brian Hall was named Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year in 2015.

Mr Hall was named Ipswich’s Citizen of the Year in 2015 for his dedicated work for organisations such as the Ipswich Ambulance Committee and the National Servicemen’s Association and he was a crucial cog of the Ipswich Trades Hall and Labour Day Committee.

A dinner was held at the trades hall just a few weeks ago, attended by top Labor and union figures, to honour his life and contribution to the city.

Mr Neumann, who went to school with Brian’s children, said the impact the quiet carpenter had could not be overstated.

He said Brian fought hard to get a swimming pool built at his primary school in East Ipswich.

“Without that swimming pool there I don’t know where I would have learnt to swim,” he said.

“Back in the 1960s it was very unusual for schools in working class areas like East Ipswich, Basin Pocket and North Booval to have swimming pools I can tell you.

“He was a marshall at every Labour Day march in Ipswich from my memory and this year it was very sad he wasn’t there.



“I knew him from the time my grandparents attended Trinity Uniting Church.

Brian Hall gave 20 years to the Ipswich Ambulance Committee.

“He was a mentor for so many people. He put up thousands and thousands of signs for the Labor party. He was a fixture on polling day at the Trinity Uniting Church polling booth at North Booval.

“He’s got a disabled son. He was a strong advocate for people living with a disability.



“It’s hard to describe a guy who was a quiet man who said not a lot but when he said it people listened.

“His wife Glenda often joked that Brian had a brother called ‘Trades’ because he was at the hall all the time.

“He was beloved by the Labor party in Ipswich. We’ve lost a great comrade and friend.”

Mr Neumann shared a photo that was taken of the pair at the church just a few weeks ago.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann with Brian Hall just a few weeks ago.

“That was precisely the moment he told me he had pancreatic cancer,” he said.

“Yet he had that smile on his face because he said ‘I’ve lived a good life’.

“He did live a good life. He lived a good life of service to all of us.

“I think it would be totally appropriate if there was something done in honour of his immense legacy and contribution to Ipswich. He really should be recognised.”



Mr Neumann, Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard and Division 1 councillor Jacob Madsen all spoke at the dinner honouring Brian.

The event was attended by former MPs David Hamill and Rachel Nolan, former Queensland Labor president Dick Williams, Services Union state secretary Neil Henderson and members of the Trinity Uniting Church and National Servicemen’s Association.

“We were so glad we did it during his life just to recognise him so he heard the words,” Mr Neumann said.

“We are all in such grief and such loss at the moment.”



Cr Madsen is the secretary and treasurer of Ipswich Trades Hall and Labour Day Committee, a role Brian held for many years.

The first-term councillor praised Brian’s role in mentoring young members of the movement.

“The trades hall has been Brian’s baby for the past 40 years,” he said.

“Brian was the key reason that they restarted the Labour Day march in Ipswich at some point in the 1970s.

Brian Hall (left) at a National Servicemen's Association service.

“He just wanted to give back to the community because they gave him everything he had.



“We are talking about a citizen who has been volunteering for a variety of group for three or four decades.

“There probably isn’t somebody in the history of Ipswich that has put as much as he has into the community. There would be contemporaries that have done as much but I wouldn’t say anybody has done more than him.

“A lot of people have just complete admiration for him. It’s all about how he just always focused on people other than himself.”



A funeral service will be held on June 2 at Warrill Park Lawn Cemetery.

