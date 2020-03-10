Tributes flow for beloved Swifts lifetime member

TRIBUTES are flowing for one of Ipswich's larger than life characters, who passed away on the weekend.

Ken Boettcher, who was instrumental in the real estate and sporting industries for helping to put Ipswich and the surrounding districts on the map, passed away on Sunday, March 8, surrounded by his family.

He was 86 years old.

Ken's family and friends will gather on Thursday at the Whitehill Church of Christ at noon to swap stories and remember the lasting legacy he leaves.

Victor Kenneth Boettcher was born on August 8, 1933 in Townsville to parents Victor, a church minister, and his wife Evelyn. Due to the confusion of two Victors in the family, his parents decided from an early age that he will fondly be known as Ken.

Ken's family moved to Ma Ma Creek near Gatton when he was eight months old, before moving to Kingaroy and Roma. His family moved around Queensland because of transfers within the Church of Christ.

Ken Boettcher pictured with his sons Mark and Darren. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

When the war broke out, Ken's father joined the army and served in Toowoomba. His parents purchased a home at Harlaxton in Toowoomba, down from the military college where his father was stationed.

After the war, Ken's parents moved to Boonah, but he boarded with his grandparents in Basin Pocket so he could attend Ipswich Grammar School. After playing rugby league in primary school, Ken went on to play rugby union at Ipswich Grammar School.

Ken left school when he was 16.

In 1952 he had to do national service for six months in the navy, starting at HMAS Cerberus in Melbourne for basic training before being assigned to HMAS Culgoa. In February, 1954, Ken was honoured to be on the flagship HMAS Australia to escort Queen Elizabeth who was on the Brittania, from New Zealand to Sydney.

Ken also signed up to go to war in Korea, but was never sent.

Ken worked as an apprentice at Krank Kunze Chemist in Brisbane St, later moving to Fox's Pharmacy in Ipswich till 1971.

He then went into real estate and worked for Peter Kurts Property in a managerial capacity developing numerous estates in and around the surrounding areas, including Laidley, Rosewood, Fernvale and Gatton. He has several streets names after him.

Ken married Shirley in 1956 and they had seven children - Gary, Mark, Brett, Vicki, Tania, Darren and Craig.

He had 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Ken Boettcher before his 80th birthday. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

Apart from his family, Ken had several other loves in his life, one of which was sport.

After playing for Tivoli, Ken joined Booval Swifts. His promising football career was cut short in 1957 with a serious knee injury against Brothers in a semi final match in which Ken scored three tries.

Realising his playing days were over, Ken was elected secretary of Booval Swifts in 1956 and then president in 1973, where he served for eight years.

During this time, Ken was the first person, together with Bob Bell, to introduce the wearing of red shorts, which was a unique addition to the Booval Swifts playing uniform. Coloured shorts were never heard of until then and caused a lot of amusement, but the other clubs in Ipswich and beyond followed some years later.

Ken Boettcher has been honoured with having the Swifts Leagues Clubhouse named after him. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

In 1974 Ken had the foresight to buy land at North Booval for the Booval Swifts Club with the idea of developing the ground for football. He was the driving force behind getting the land paid off in three to four short years. When this land was sold in the 80s, the money enabled the club to purchase the land at Yamanto.

After opening his own real estate agency on the Gold Coast, Ken returned in 2001 and was soon elected the chairman of the board. He voluntarily managed the everyday running of the club for the next 14 years, putting in many hours each week until his declining health in 2016.

Long-time sports administrator Ken Boettcher shows off his accolades before his retirement. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

He was a proud member of the Swifts Football Club for roughly 65 years.

He also helped develop the property at Yamanto and was the founding member of the

Swifts Old Boys Association. In 2008 he was inducted in the Swifts Hall of Fame.

Ken was also vice president of the Ipswich Rugby League Old Boys Association and was given the honour of being named as a life member in 2018.

He also received a number of community awards, including an Ipswich Australia Day Sports Award in 2012 and Highly Commended Senior Citizen of the Year at the same awards in 2012.

Ken said he also recognised he was fortunate in two important decisions in his life. The first was to marry Shirley, and the second was meeting Barbara, and being married to her for 30 years.