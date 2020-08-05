Tributes flow for ‘beautiful soul’ killed in highway crash

Paige Gallon, 17, was killed in a car crash near Charters Towers on Monday night.

A small North Queensland community has lost a "treasured" and "gentle soul" after a horrific car crash claimed the 17-year-old's life in tragic circumstances.

Paige Gallon has been remembered by hundreds of friends and family as a shining light and beautiful girl in the hours after she was killed near Charters Towers on Monday night.

Paige was travelling in a car with three other people when it rolled on Flinders Highway at Richmond Hill, near Six Mile Creek, about 9.15pm.

Three young people were rushed to hospital, but Paige did not survive the impact.

The former student at Columba Catholic College was remembered by principal Candi Dempster as a well-loved student.

"On behalf of Columba Catholic College we extend out sympathies to the Gallon family in the passing of Paige," she said.

"She was a very well-loved and treasured student for many years.

"She will be remembered as a friendly and gentle soul who lived every day knowing that there were countless opportunities."

Ms Dempster said Paige was educated at the Richmond Hill school for many years.

"It's a tight-knit community … everyone treasures their families and children so when someone who is part of that family passes, it has its impacts on a wide range of people," she said.

"She now rests in God's loving embrace."

Hundreds of people took to social media to share their grief, who described Paige as an "angel".

Friend, Kourtney Brabon, posted a tribute to Paige's Facebook page saying "#Forever17 my girl".

Chloe Atkinson said there would always be a reason why the two friends met.

"God claimed a beautiful souls last night, but to say goodbye kills me. The most hardest thing I've done so far. Beautiful I love you so much."

A 21-year-old man involved in the single-car crash was flown to Townsville University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man and woman, aged 21 and 29 years old, were taken to Charters Towers Hospital.

The highway was closed in both directions as emergency services responded to the crash and reopened at 4.30am on Tuesday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

A police spokesman said the investigation would follow all avenues, including inquiries about the fatal five - speeding, intoxication (drugs and/or alcohol), failure to wear a seat belt, driver fatigue and distraction.

TRIBUTES FLOW FOR PAIGE

FAITH WHELAN: "Grateful to have known you and grateful for the support you always offered to me … may you rest well darling".

LAURA SMITH: "Fly high darling girl".

MORGAN STAUB: "Fly high gorgeous girl … you'll be forever missed".

AMBER FARRAWAY: "Rip angel".

JUSTIN McCABE: "Fly high my beautiful cousin."

