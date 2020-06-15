Tributes flow for league legend born and bred in Ipswich

ONE of rugby league's greatest players, who was born and bred in Ipswich, leaves behind a rich legacy that goes far beyond his playing days.

Noel 'Ned' Kelly passed away on Sunday, at the age of 84, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the game.

He suffered a heart attack last month.

The renowned hardman played 28 tests for Australia, went on three Kangaroos tours and was named in the NRL team of the century.

He played for Goodna but without a first grade side at the time, made the switch to Brothers Ipswich.

Mr Kelly then headed south and played more than 100 games for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

When the team of the century was named in 2007, Mr Kelly was named at hooker alongside fellow front-rowers Arthur Beetson and Duncan Hall.

He represented Queensland and New South Wales.

A notoriously tough player who was never afraid to shoot from the hip, Mr Kelly was a popular figure who continued to contribute to the game long after he hung up the boots.

After his retirement, he served as a board member and ambassador for the Men of League Foundation.

A signed Kangaroos jersey of his from a 1964 tour hangs in the Goodna Eagles clubhouse and he regularly travelled home from Sydney to take part in fundraising events.

Goodna life member Ted Bradley became friends with Mr Kelly after organising for him to speak at a luncheon in the mid-1990s.

"It just started from that," he said.

"We had him back quite a few times with sportsman luncheons and things like that.

"He was a great bloke. When he came to those luncheons, he used to say 'why do you get me back for' … he said 'I've told all the stories'.

"I said 'well tell them again because they still love them'.

"He's just one of those blokes. He can tell the same story five years later and you can still say how good's that.

"Nothing was ever too much trouble."

Mr Kelly was behind bringing the West Tigers to Goodna in the wake of the 2011 floods which devastated the area.

He helped clean up the street named after him, which is adjacent to his old club.

"He rang me up and said 'can you give me a few hours to drive me around so I can see a few people'," Mr Bradley said.

"We spent the best part of the day together driving and seeing some of his old mates around Goodna who went under the floods.

"He never forgot where he came from.

"Although he lived in Sydney the last 50 years of his life, I think he still called Goodna home.

"He's just a champion. You only meet one like him every blue moon I tell you."

With a chuckle, Mr Bradley recalls getting Mr Kelly and English great Tommy Bishop together for Goodna's centenary year in 2012.

They spent the lunch, unknown to the crowd, trading barbs.

"Unknown to me, they didn't get on," Mr Bradley said.

"The crowd couldn't see it. There wasn't much love lost. It was quite funny."

In a statement, the Eagles said Goodna and the wider Australian rugby league community had "lost a legend".

"The GFC senior coaching staff and playing group send out our deepest condolences to the Kelly family during this difficult time," it read.

"He is forever immortalised in the halls of rugby league history."

Ipswich Rugby League chairman Gary Parker said Mr Kelly was extremely generous with his time.

"He came up to various sportsman luncheons over the years when he was in Queensland," he said.

"Every time he was in the area, he looked up Goodna and stopped in for a beer or a cup of coffee. Usually a beer.

"He couldn't do enough to help you when he was in the area."

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys paid tribute to his impact on the game.

"He was the first front-rower to tour with the Kangaroos three times on the 1959-60, 1963-64 and 1967-68 tours, a feat that will forever be etched in rugby league history," he said.

"A deserved member of the National Rugby League Hall of Fame, "Ned" as he was fondly known, was an uncompromising forward.

"As tough as they came, he was sent off 17 times playing for his beloved Wests. His send-off 90 seconds into the 1967 second Test again New Zealand will always remain part of our folklore."

Wests Tigers chairman Justin Pascoe said it was a sad day for the game.

"Noel not only played a key role in the success of Western Suburbs, Queensland and Australia, but was also a significant contributor in helping to establish the strong history of Wests Tigers and the connection to its foundation clubs," he said.

"This is a very sad day for our game as a whole, and I am sure Noel's legacy will continue to live on in the rich annals of rugby league history forever."

During his stint with Wests, Mr Kelly was sent off 17 times.

In a game against New Zealand in 1967, he was sent off alongside rival Robin Orchard in the first 90 seconds after Mr Kelly hit him with a left hook.

He became captain and coach of Wests in 1966 and then played and coached for a short stint in Woollongong.