ON THE SCENE: Officers cordoned off the meatworks overnight on Monday until a Workplace Health and Safety investigator and inspector arrived on Tuesday morning to prepare a report to the coroner. Carly Everitt
News

Tributes flow for father killed in horror abattoir accident

Jorja McDonnell
by
30th Jul 2019 2:21 PM
CHARLEVILLE is in mourning as investigators piece together the events that led to a horror death at the town's abattoir.

Paramedics rushed to the Western Meat Exporters abattoir on Monday at 1.08pm after receiving a call that a 45-year-old employee had suffered critical injuries in a machinery incident.

Police arrived on the scene about 1.30pm. A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the man died about two hours later from his injuries.

Managing Director of Western Meat Exporters, Campbell McPhee, released a statement about the tragedy on Tuesday.

"Yesterday (Monday) was a very sad and tragic day in the history of our company," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Jimmy's partner Kate and daughter Jenny and his family in Vietnam.

"Our priority now is to ensure our employees mental health and wellbeing is being supported through this difficult time.
"We are co-operating fully with relevant authorities and will be making no further comment until the investigation is completed."

Officers cordoned off the meatworks overnight on Monday until a Workplace Health and Safety investigator and inspector arrived on Tuesday morning to prepare a report to the coroner.

Murweh Shire Council mayor Annie Liston told the Western Times the community was feeling the full impact of the tragic death. "This has just affected our little town so much," Cr Liston said.

"I absolutely give my condolences to the family and friends of everyone around them, everyone's struggling with this."

The Charleville-based processing plant is Australia's largest goat abattoir and processes tens of thousands of animals each week.

