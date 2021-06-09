Tributes flow as mum killed in horror dog attack mourned

UPDATE:

The aunt of a Maryborough woman, killed in a shock dog attack, has revealed the fatal mauling was a cruel final chapter in a life marred by tragedy.

Amanda Carmichael died after being set upon by three dogs, which have since been destroyed, at a home on Milton St on Tuesday morning.

Lowood resident Kay Paul remembered Amanda as a “funny little bugger” who had many friends despite the challenges thrown her way.

“She was always laughing and cracking jokes, she was lovely like that,” she said.

Kay said that over the years Amanda had often been homeless, couch surfing between homes.

In 2019, Kay listed her as a missing person with police when she couldn’t get in touch with her.

One morning in the early hours, Kay woke to someone outside her home.

It was Amanda, who had returned to Queensland from Melbourne where she had been living rough.

Three weeks ago, the 41-year-old was living with her grandmother in Toowoomba.

But she decided to return home to Maryborough to see her friends.

It is understood she was visiting the home when the attack happened.

She had visited the address to see a friend.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ms Carmichael’s friend David Kindelan said Amanda was a good person despite some troubled years.

“I was friends with her brother before I met her,” he said.

“She was really cool.”

Mr Kindelan said Ms Carmichael was good company and always friendly.

He said his heart went out to her friends and family.

The scene of a fatal dog attack in Milton Street, Maryborough. Police say there is no evidence of criminality and have described the attack as a “tragic accident”.

Speaking to reporters outside the home on Tuesday, Maryborough Patrol Group Acting Inspector Wade Lee said the woman had suffered serious injuries to her neck, chest and arm.

People at the home had attempted to help and called triple-0 but she died at the scene.

He said there was no suggestion criminality was involved and the attack appeared to be a “tragic accident”.

He said Ms Carmichael, 41, was well known and liked in Maryborough.

Police confirmed the three dogs had been corralled into a shed on the property before officers arrived and had since been seized by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

It is understood all three dogs were predominantly pitbull breeds, however were not pure bred.

The person who owns the dogs does not live at the Milton St home and was not at the property at the time, while it’s understood the dogs’ owner had dropped them to the house earlier that morning.

It’s believed the dogs were to stay at the home for only a few hours and were due to be picked up by their owner later throughout the same day.

The owner of the three dogs was not on holidays however needed the dogs minded for a short period of time.

Police are trying to determine at what period during Ms Carmichael’s visit she was mauled by the dogs.

It’s currently unclear if she had just arrived at the home or had been there for a period of time before the attack.

The dogs were destroyed on Tuesday night.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

- Additional reporting Elise Williams

Originally published as Tributes flow as mum killed in horror dog attack mourned