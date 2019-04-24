‘Lost for words’: Qld army recruit dies in training

Alex Hills High School student Liam Wolf (right) died yesterday following an incident during army training over the Easter weekend.

Alex Hills High School student Liam Wolf (right) died yesterday following an incident during army training over the Easter weekend.

THE Redlands Coast community of Alexandra Hills is in mourning today following the tragic death of army recruit Liam Wolf.

A Department of Defence statement issued yesterday confirmed the 18-year-old died in hospital after he was involved in an incident at an army training centre in NSW Riverina region over the Easter weekend.

"Defence offers its deepest condolences to Liam's family and friends and ongoing welfare support is being provided to them. Defence notes the commendable actions of those Army members and health staff involved in providing immediate first aid."

Liam Wolf (left) was training on Good Friday when he was rushed to hospital and died there yesterday. Pic. Facebook.

Tributes have been flowing from schoolmates and family on Facebook as the news of his passing spread.

Former Alexandra Hills State High School classmate Max Baumer said simply "I'm lost for words, Our friendship over these many years I will cherish forever, RIP Love you bro Liam Wolf."

Emi Nicole recounted so many "funny memories from primary school as well as schoolies, you always had my back! You will be missed."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by a friend of the family to help with "the unexpected loss"

"This morning soldier Private Liam Wolf passed away," the Go Fund Me page says.

"He has fought so hard over the last few days like a true soldier and wouldn't give up."

"Please help me raise money for his family in this very difficult and emotional time."

"I never had the pleasure of meeting Liam but if he is anything like his mother a true gentle soul always helping others."

Friend Priyanka Locke called on community to help the family.

"He was an amazing person, always happy and putting a smile on others," Ms Locke said.

"Please … help Liam's family with this unexpected loss."

Former soldier Councillor Paul Golle (Thornlands/Southern Cleveland) expressed great sadness at the "loss of Liam a proud Redlands digger".

"My thoughts are with Liam's family right now after receiving the tragic news and to Liam's platoon who will also be dealing with the loss of a mate, a brother, and a trusted companion," Cr Golle said.

"Liam was a soldier, a proud Redlander and he wanted to serve his country, enlisting like so many before him in the mindset of being part of the Anzac tradition, he gave his all paying the ultimate sacrifice."

"This tragic loss of such a brave young Redlands man has resonated throughout our community and the defence community and our heartfelt condolences go to Liam's mother."

"Liam's tragic passing will impact so many and on the eve of Anzac Day Liam will be remembered."

The Department of Defence statement confirmed Mr Wolf was "airlifted to a Sydney hospital for specialist treatment after he was injured on April 19 during basic training at the Army Recruit Training Centre in Kapooka, the Department of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday".

The ADF offered its condolences to Mr Wolf's family and friends and noted the "commendable" actions of the army members and health staff involved in giving him immediate first aid.