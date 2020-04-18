Tribute to top breeder’s success

TROT TACTICS

IT is sad to write a tribute on the passing of someone of whom you knew but did not know in person.

In the case of Tony Bermingham, a hobby breeder and owner well known in the South East Queensland, we at least can let the best horse he bred speak for him.

This was Penny The Pussycat, a filly foaled in 1990 from the mating of Butler BG, and Precious Val, a daughter of Thor Hanover (champion sire).

Trained and reined by top drawer mentor Alan Donohoe throughout her 32 start career, Penny The Pussycat was successful on 17 occasions, with a further eight placings adding to her total earnings of $85,571.

The dollars were accompanied by a best mile rate of 1-57.6.

It was in the breeding barn that Bermingham’s good judgement, seasoned with that necessary pinch of luck, showed through.

Penny The Pussycat produced 12 living foals of racing age and of these, eight were winners. They were Sylvester The Cat by Rectory ($22,731), Road Cat by Road Machine ($2900), Tom And Jerry by Catch A Flight ($7,843), Gwenda Baker by Village Jasper ($78,420), Just Watch Me by Jet Laag ($66,101), Emm Harvey by Jennas Beach Boy ($45,007), Marty Monkhauser by Village jasper ($389,779) and Gallifrey Penney by Sutter Hanover ($16,240).

All up, that’s$550,651 jumped in.

Life is usually a series of ups and downs which can be sometimes smoothed by looking ahead and planning for a sound future.

When Bermingham bred Penny The Pussycat, he was using a female line which descended to Peter The Great through Adios, Hal Dale, Billy Direct, Good Time and Volomite.

Gold plated and rock solid, this foundation aimed Tony Bermingham and his flying filly at success and hit it fair in the bullseye.

Conditional movement

RACING Queensland has announced it will now allow conditional horse movement for inter-state standardbreds for the purposes of racing.

Standardbred horses which meet one or more of the following eligibility criteria are permitted to enter Queensland for racing purposes and contest the following features.

They are: Horses eligible for 2020 QBRED 2YO TRIAD series (Pacing and Trotting); Horses eligible for 2020 QBRED 3YO TRIAD series (Pacing and Trotting); Horses eligible for 2020 QBRED 4YO TRIAD series; Horses eligible for the 2020 Redcliffe Yearling Sale 2YO series; Horses eligible for the 2020 Redcliffe Yearling Sale 3YO series; Horses eligible for the 2020 APG Brisbane Sale 2YO Series; Horses eligible for the 2YO Trotters Springboard Series; and Horses eligible for the 3YO Trotters Springboard Series.

Horses currently racing inter-state and in a licenced Queensland trainers name as at April 1, 2020 will be also permitted to return to Queensland to race.

While there are various disinfecting procedures outlined in requirements relating to the above, strangely, there is no onus placed on either Racing Queensland or QRIC to provide a “stable fogging procedure” at any of our venues. Nor is there any indication from either body that they consider that action to be necessary.

In the light of recent informed opinion from scientific bodies, that the Covid-19 virus can live for up to 72 hours on hard surfaces (e g. enamel paint), it might be appropriate to commence a “fogging” regime before and after race meetings on the principle that,” 25.4 grams of prevention is worth a tonne of cure”.

Marburg closure

AFTER a meeting with Racing Queensland track manager Warren Williams at Marburg on Wednesday, a date for partial track closure to restore the surface has been set to commence on Tuesday, May 5.

The track will be closed at 8am daily and re-open at 5pm.

A five metre strip on the outside of the track will be available at the times indicated, otherwise all horses must be off the track.

The Marburg Pacing Association request that all trainers use commonsense, observe the line of the witches hats and act safely at all times.

There will be no track closure on Sundays but all the preceding requests are to be observed.

It is expected that the project will take two weeks.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: First four 1-3-5-6: So Cool Master (H Barnes)-Hard To Hear (T Dawson)-The Bus (K Rasmussen)-Any Chance (D Weeks).

R2: Quinella 2-9: Sea Hawke (G Dixon) and Subtle Delight (J Elkins).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Midnight Man (N McMullen) and Hes Novak (L Weidemann).

R4: Box trifecta 1-9-10: The Cruise Missile (N McMullen)-Sam Is Perfection (B Barnes)-Johnny White (L Manzelmann).

R5: E/w 2: Better Than A Jeep (A Donohoe).

R6: Quinella 4-6: Ballerina Couru (M Elkins) and Pelosi (J Cremin).

R7: E/w 1: Jovial Julie (T Dixon).

R8: Quinella 1-8: Sir Bulski (T Gillespie) and Ideal Tiger (C Sneddon).

R9: Box trifecta 1-3-7: Casino Tommy (N Dawson)-Tulhurst Ace (N McMullen)-Major Cam (K Rasmussen).

R10: Quinella 1-6: Lethal Star (T McMullen ) and Miss Moneybags (G Dixon).

Honour board

CHANTAL Turpin, the boss trainer, led in three winners for the week. Narissa McMullen had five winning drives, Pete McMullen four and Matt Elkins three. It’s Fernvale, Lowood or nowhere.

Most pleasing was Clint Sneddon’s driving double at Marburg. Happy trainers Karen Bennett and Doug Manger. Ipswich factor: 30/49.

Albion Park, April 11: Tulhurst Ace (Narissa mcMullen for Chris Monte); Urban Girl (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Maywyn Courage (Kelli Dawson); Eternal Promise (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon); Midnight Man (Narissa McMullen); Laughing Emoji (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Lavros Texas (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon).

Marburg, April 12: Bourbon On The Rocks (Clint Sneddon for Karen Bennet); Ideal Tiger (Clint Sneddon for Doug Manger); Sir Bulski (Tim Gillespie); Jewel Of Peak (Narissa McMullen for Mark Rees); Ghost Gum (Lachie Manzelmann for Lola Weidemann).

Redcliffe, April 13 : Burmach (Matt Elkins for Ron Sallis); Hot Rod Heaven (Ben Battle for Tayla Gillespie); Despondent (Kelli Dawson For Shane Fraser); The Last Dragon (Chloe Butler for Mitchell Dawson).

Albion Park, April 14: Uncle Shank (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Havana Magic (Nathan Dawson for Kay Crone); Feeling For A Rainbow (Matt Elkins for Dave Russell). Redcliffe, April 15: Tell The Future (Matt Elkins for Ross Fletcher); Bronski Macarena (Pete McMullen for Brett Cargill); Prince Joy (Ben Battle for Tayla Gillespie); Richie Bee (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Dashing Hannah (Lachie Manzelmann for Clint Petroff).