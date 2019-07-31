Menu
Ipswich rugby league great Hugh O'Doherty
News

Tribute to Hugh: A highly respected beautiful man

by Michael Nunn
31st Jul 2019 9:58 AM
IPSWICH league legend Hugh O'Doherty sadly passed away this week after suffering a stroke and further complications.

League has these unique beautiful men, the men that dug the well. One of those men was Hugh.

He's an Ipswich and Valleys legend and one of the great well diggers of our game.

He was among the men who closed butcher shops early, left farms and staff meetings with their socks up and chalk on their shorts, caught trains to Lang Park and who got paid nothing but found a home at clubs for life.

Hugh was hooking and scheming when Valleys played in five grand finals in a row from 1970-1974. He played for Queensland for the first time in 1970 and his battles against Easts' John Lang are legendary in Brisbane Rugby League.

I had the privilege of interviewing him last year and his stories, enthusiasm and league wisdom was bouncing off the walls.

Hugh was asked if he had forgiven Jeff Fyfe for his 1972 field goal.

"No, never. I touched that field goal,'' Hugh said.

"I told the ref I touched it but he did not believe me."

I laughed but Hugh looked serious. Sadly we lost Jeff Fyfe last week too. Another well digger.

Few people, if anyone, were heard in league say a negative thing about the "Ferret", not even his hooking rivals.

He's a much loved Ipswich and BRL champion that everyone in Ipswich and Brisbane League seemed to gravitate towards.

Hugh's hooking rival for that great grand final in 1972 and for the Queensland and Australian hooking spot was John Lang.

"We lost Jeff Fyfe just over a week ago and they played some of the highlights of the 72 grand final at his funeral bringing back some great memories," Lang recalled.

"I had the greatest respect for Hughie both as a footballer and as a person.

"He had a big impact on my career as I had to work hard to improve so I could compete with him, particularly with my running game from dummy half.

"He was one of the iconic players of the 1970's, fast, strong and as tough as nails as well as one of the great ball thieves.

"Everybody from that era will have great memories of him."

Hughie was 71.

His funeral details will appear in Saturday's QT.

Ipswich Queensland Times

