Tribute to Aussie rock stars comes to town

28th Mar 2017 1:00 PM
NEW SENSATIONS: Australia's Favourite Sons show re-live the music of Aussie rock legends, Michael Hutchence and INXS.
NEW SENSATIONS: Australia's Favourite Sons show re-live the music of Aussie rock legends, Michael Hutchence and INXS.

IF AUSSIE rock is your thing then Springlake Hotel is the place to be next month as it showcases tribute show, Australia's Favourite Sons.

A musical salute to Australian rock and roll, the three hour-long show will feature classics from Australian rock superstars Michael Hutchence (from INXS), Bon Scott (AC/DC) and Jimmy Barnes (Cold Chisel).

Split up into three sections, band member Peter Timms said the show has been a hit with audiences since its start three years ago and will be no different when it plays in Springfield.

"The feedback has been good, both venue organisers and audiences absolutely rave about it as the show features some very talented singers,” Mr Timms said.

"Grant Daniel acts as Michael Hutchence and has actually performed for Michael Hutchence's nephew, Brent Lewis.

"Chris Muller is Jimmy Barnes in the show and is so good that he was once invited to perform with Jimmy Barnes himself for his performance at Sirromet Winery's A Day on the Green.

"I then bring the legend of Bon Scott to life where I look like, sound like and even act like the man himself.

"It will be great night's entertainment packed with all the hits and lots of memories.”

Tickets cost $45 for a two-course dinner and show and are available from the hotel or by phoning 34362100.

CYCLONE DEBBIE: Ipswich warned to prepare for wild weather

CYCLONE DEBBIE: Ipswich warned to prepare for wild weather

BoM warn city may experience strong winds and heavy rain later this week.

EXPLAINED: Future of famed Shell Aratula fried chicken

For years Golden Fried Chicken has been a major draw card for travellers stopping at the Shell, Aratula.

Travellers will have noticed renovations at servo on Cunningham Hwy

Flood class action to include up to 700 Ipswich cases

A class action will look into compensation for property owners who suffered losses from the flooding event which were not directly related to physical damage.

Hearing to look into compensation for property owners, businesses

Tribute to Aussie rock stars comes to town

NEW SENSATIONS: Australia's Favourite Sons show re-live the music of Aussie rock legends, Michael Hutchence and INXS.

Relive some of your favourite home grown rock songs in Springfield.

Ipswich school volunteer recognised

Awards acknowledge valuable work of volunteers

GALLERY: CMC Rocks day two off to cracking start

Traveling performers the Crack Up Sisters mingled with the crows at the CMC Rocks Queensland.

There are already thousands of punters enjoying the music.

What's on across the Scenic Rim

WORKING TOGETHER: Up to 11 denominations are involved in the Moogerah Passion Play.

Campdraft, Passion Play, show ball and much more

Food, wine, stalls and markets set for Arts in the Olives

Painting workshop at Arts inthe Olives

Popular festival to star on Mother’s Day

Enjoy a brush with talented artist at society's morning tea

ART CLASSES: The Ipswich Art Society is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes.

Three-hour event at the library

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MARRIED At First Sight groom Anthony is laying low as he cops national backlash after being portrayed as a “controlling” husband.

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Immaculate &amp; Affordable

2 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 2 $345,000

This immaculate low set brick home just screams value for money and is situated on a corner block in the heart of Yamanto. This beautiful home consists of three...

PERFECT BUYING IN PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

POTENTIAL PLUS - AVAILABLE NOW !

16 Riverpark Drive, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

This large, comfortable, brick and tile family home sits nicely on a 4335m2 block and is eagerly awaiting its new owners. Is this your new home?! This property is...

BIG HOME, BIG BLOCK, BIG VIEWS &amp; BREEZES – ALL FOR A REALLY SMALL PRICE!

136 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $219,000 NEG

This is NOT a misprint! This is your chance to secure this extra-large family home on a full ¼ acre block (1012m2) with the most amazing views and breezes for the...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Lifestyle Change with “Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

STRAIGHT FROM A FAIRYTALE!

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 OFFERS FROM...

Sitting high, in a sought after suburb of Coalfalls, this property is truly unique. From the street it looks like it has come straight out of a childhood...

“When Position Is Important”

28 Alexandra Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 4 $539,000

We have heard it all before, “Position, Position & Position”, well now's your chance to secure a fantastic family home right in the heart of Kensington Hills...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ipswich's inner-city suburbs led the way in 2016

HOT PROPERTY: Areas close to the Ipswich CBD continue to be popular with buyers.

Median sales price drops in popular Ipswich suburb.

Rising to the occasion

Queensland Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad, opens Springfield's newest development, Springfield Rise.

Deputy Premier officially launches Springfield's newest development

