Tribute to an Ipswich football great

A TOP class member of one of Ipswich's best known sporting families was remembered before Saturday night's NPL game.

Former Queensland and Australian footballer Spencer Kitching passed away last Thursday at Currumbin Waters, where he lived after moving from his home town.

Spencer was a proud family man with a strong railway and sporting heritage. He was 82.

Pride players wore black arm bands, joining club supporters at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex in holding a minute's silence to honour Spencer.

"The message came through today (about Spencer) and it's devastating news for the family so just do our little bit as best as we can as a club,'' Pride head coach Graham Harvey said.

"To show our respect to a legend in the region.''

Spencer's son Brett, a former state footballer and now Ipswich Turf Club general manager, made it to the NPL game against Far North Queensland after flying back from Sydney.

Brett appreciated Western Pride's gesture, inviting Spencer's footballing friends to attend Wednesday's funeral.

The service will start at 11am at the Salvation Army Citadel at the corner of Brisbane Road and Coal Street.

Look out for a special tribute in the QT.