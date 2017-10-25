TRIBUTE: The many faces of Ipswich hero Bob Green

Bob Green from Happy Wanderers is promoting the tour groups next trip around outback Queensland. Money raised from the trp will be donated to the Sunshine Children's Ward at Ipswich Hospital. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times IPS120811TOUR12A

Bob Green from Happy Wanderers is promoting the tour groups next trip around outback Queensland. Money raised from the trp will be donated to the Sunshine Children's Ward at Ipswich Hospital. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times IPS120811TOUR12A Claudia Baxter

WHEN Bob Green read a QT story about a little girl who had never played in the water because of her medical condition, he wasted no time doing what he could to help.

Hours after the papers featuring toddler Mayana hit the stands in December, Bob Green was on the phones and by mid-morning had already rallied other troops to help.

That act sums up Bob's attitude to helping others throughout his life. No hesitation, no second thought when someone was suffering and he could do anything to help.

That was just one of his many charitable acts throughout his 67 years on this Earth.

On October 18, Bob Green OAM died.

Bob told anyone who asked that he had been dying for years - having been told several years ago by doctors that he had four weeks to live - but he kept going.

He was a Rotary member, a husband, a father and grandfather to 15 grandchildren.

Bob organised the annual Happy Wanderers Bus Tour and throughout the 16 years, he and his team raised more than $150,000 for the Ipswich Hospital Children's Sunshine Ward.

Before his death, Bob handed over the reins to his son Jason to ensure the tour carries on. Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said Bob would be sorely missed.

"He was a generous man, full of community spirit," he said.

A funeral service will be held at 10.30am, St Mary's Church tomorrow.