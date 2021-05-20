Menu
Alleged murder victim Mark Carson. Mr Carson's mother Margaret and stepfather David Sheehan, speaking outside the courthouse, said he had been very well thought of in the Pacific Haven community.
News

Tribute: Slain trainer remembered as ‘friendly, loveable man’

Carlie Walker
19th May 2021 6:26 PM | Updated: 20th May 2021 5:00 AM
The family of slain Pacific Haven man Mark Carson have watched proceedings as the couple charged over his murder faced court for the first time.

Mr Carson was found dead at his home in Pacific Haven on April 3 after the couple called police to the scene.

Toni Leanne Peacock, Mr Carson‘s 40-year-old former partner, and her new partner, Cooper Lindsay Millard, 42, were arrested on Tuesday.

The families of Mr Carson and both accused filled the gallery in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday, making for a tense atmosphere.

Outside the court, with Mr Millard and Ms Peacock remanded in custody until their next appearance on July 5, Mr Carson’s parents shared their grief over the loss of their much loved son.

Toni Leanne Peacock with Cooper Lindsay Millard. They stand accused of murdering Pacific Haven's Mark Carson.
The 58-year-old was a personal trainer and volunteer firefighter.

He is survived by two siblings, a sister and a brother.

Speaking to reporters Mr Carson’s mother Margaret and stepfather David Sheehan said he had been very well thought of in the Pacific Haven community.

They remembered him as a friendly, loveable and caring man.

His mother said he had been a week away from beginning a road trip to Western Australia.

Mr Carson’s mother said the couple had attended his funeral in the weeks after his death.

She thanked the police for the help and support they had provided to her family after Mark’s death.

