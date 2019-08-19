Tribute show presents the 'rock god' in his full majesty

The Killer Queen Experience is coming to the Ipswich Civic Centre on August 31.

WHEN it comes to portraying Queen's iconic lead singer Freddie Mercury, Brisbane singer John Blunt has mastered the voice, looks, moves and styles of the iconic rocker.

It also helps that he has connections to those who knew Freddie Mercury personally.

"I've hung out with colleagues and collaborators who worked with Freddie Mercury himself," Mr Blunt said.

"I spent a whole night talking with Mike Moran, who worked with Freddie on his albums, and I was pinching myself the whole time.

"In a strange way, but not to be derogatory to Freddie's life, but I feel like I know him because I have met all these people."

Mr Blunt is the lead singer in the Killer Queen Experience, Australia's longest running Queen tribute show.

Mr Blunt is again touring the country after returning from the United Kingdom where he starred in the Queen biopic Who Wants To Live Forever.

One stop in the band's tour includes the Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday, August 31.

Mr Blunt is no stranger to Ipswich, having performed for a sell-out crowd last year.

"We love Ipswich because the people who came to our show last year knew about us and were excited to see us," he said.

"We did a meet and greet with the fans and it really was like hanging out with friends. It was great.

"People were asking us to sign their shirts and everything."

Describing the late Mercury as a "rock god", Mr Blunt said he loves nothing more than getting out on stage and performing his iconic hits.

"I absolutely love playing Freddie Mercury on stage," he said.

"There was only one Freddie Mercury and he was a rock god and a genius.

"My little mantra, which is something I say all the time, we are just a little Queen tribute band from Queensland punching above our weight. It's Freddie's and Queen's music that gets us over the line.

"I'm just a mimic so if I can make the audience believe for just two hours that this is the experience they would have got a Queen show, then I'm happy.

"We have an extremely talented band of musicians with us, some of whom have also met with the original band members, like Brian May.

"I haven't met them, but they know who I am," he added, laughing.

Following the release of the hit movie Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr Blunt said a whole new generation were becoming acquainted with the band's iconic hits such as Killer Queen and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

"I have young kids and I see their demographic out in the audience. It's great to see," he said.

The Killer Queen Experience plays to a sold out crowd at the Ipswich Civic Centre on Saturday, August 31 at 7.30pm.