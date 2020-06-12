Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
12th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Last night the Greater Springfield Community said goodbye to Two Butcher's Steve McMeniman by lighting up the sky with fireworks.

One half of Two Butchers, Ken Kearney said the fireworks display was a way for the community to say goodbye to Steve who died of cancer late last month.

"It was a way for the community to say bye to Steve.He was so popular in the area and obviously not everyone could go to the funeral cause of COVID-19 limitations," he said.

Springfield City Group's Naren Sinnathamby and Pastor Phil Cutcliffe were instrumental in helping to put together the fireworks display to honour Steve Mr Kearney said.

"From all reports there were quite a few people who went out of their way to take the time to have a look at the fireworks," he said.

Mr Kearney said Steve would continue to be remembered for all the great work he did with local charities.

"The community support just shows how incredible he was and it has been tremendous the support we've been shown by the community."

Read more stories by Samtui Selave

local butchers
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police widen search for missing man

        premium_icon Police widen search for missing man

        News Police have widened their search for an Ipswich man, who has not been seen since Tuesday.

        JUST IN: Govt backflips on Monster Family Spectacular call

        premium_icon JUST IN: Govt backflips on Monster Family Spectacular call

        Breaking Monster truck event confusion due to health regulations

        Drug driver’s high speed crash ‘could have killed’

        premium_icon Drug driver’s high speed crash ‘could have killed’

        News Girlfriend flung from vehicle in suspended driver's high-speed crash

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        premium_icon PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19