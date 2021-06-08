Tribute for leader inspires depleted Norths to fine victory

WITHOUT a number of their regular A-Graders, Norths Tigers displayed their trademark spirit in the latest Rugby League Ipswich competition victory.

But it wasn't only two debutants who made an impact in Norths' 40-10 win over Goodna at Cribb Park on Saturday night.

Norths paid their respects to support captain Ethan Page after his grandfather passed away before the match.

A minute's silence was observed before players wore black arms.

The coach praised his players for their tribute during a time one of the club's fine leaders was grieving.

"They all stepped up and did it for him,'' head coach Michael Williamson said.

"I'm really proud of the whole club with injuries and players missing.

"We had five out injured and Pagey didn't play (mourning his grandfather).''

Tigers players Ethan Page and Lewis Smith with the Matt Dennis Trophy after Norths beat Brothers in the recent Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match at Raceview. Picture: Bruce Clayton

After settling into the game, Norths turned on their attacking ability with Jesse Zampech, stand-in captain Lewis Smith, Oskar Moore, Lachlan Williamson and Jonathon Plumb among the try scorers.

Halfback Williamson kicked six conversions.

Moore was named Norths player of the match for his superb effort.

"It was actually good to see. We scored both sides of the ruck this week,'' the coach said.

"It was right across the park we were getting our points.''

Norths A-Grade rugby league coach Michael Williamson. Picture: Bruce Clayton

After missing training on Thursday night with the fields closed, the Tigers had a longer warm-up for the match.

That gave the players, including debutants Thomas Chandler and Matt Hunt, more time to prepare.

With Norths' current A-Grade injury toll, Chandler came up from the club's under-19 ranks where he usually plays in the second row or centres.

"He played pretty much a whole of 19s and played pretty much a whole game of A-Grade on the wing and had a really good game,'' Williamson said.

"It was a really good debut for the young fella.''

Hunt produced a strong A-Grade performance in the front row late in the match, having played a full game in Reserve Grade.

"He was probably our oldest debutant and Tommy was one of our youngest,'' Williamson said.

Hunt's durability was vital with the Goodna side led by powerhouse forward Ramon Filipine.

"They had a fair side,'' Williamson said of the Eagles.

"They are struggling with injuries and so forth too but Ramon was really strong through the middle and our boys, it took three or four men to stop him each run.

"He's definitely a powerhouse Ramon.''

Norths celebrate their Round 5 Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade win over Brothers at Raceview. The team has suffered another key injury. Picture: Bruce Clayton

But amid a pleasing victory came another Norths blow. Centre August Tolova'a snapped his hamstring with about five minutes to go.

In recent weeks, Tolova'a had been combining well with Players' Player Moore.

While happy with the win, Williamson rued the previous week's 16-12 loss to Fassifern.

"If we hadn't have dropped the points last week, it would have been really handy for us on the table,'' he said.

"It's such a congested table at the moment - that second to fifth spot.''

Brothers ensured they kept in touch with leaders Swifts by also showcasing their attacking might on Saturday night.

After sharing a point with Jets in the previous week's match declared a draw, Brothers outclassed Fassifern 56-10 at Hayes Oval.

Right decision to call of game

Debutant Michael McDonald scored a hat-trick playing in the centres.

Captain Josh Leisemann, Matty Belly, Josh McCarroll, Elijah Umu, Willie Oloitoa and Rendy Mam joined the scoring feast.

Fullback McCarroll booted seven goals.

STATE OF PLAY

ACS Group A-Grade: Brothers def Fassifern 56-10, Norths def Goodna 40-10.

Chairman's Cup Reserve Grade: Brothers def Fassifern 28-12, Goodna def Norths 18-16.

Volunteers Cup: Brothers def Brisbane Valley 26-24, Norths def Rosewood 26-14.

Colts Cup: Norths def Redbank 38-24, Fassifern def Rosewood 48-6.