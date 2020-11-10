TRIBUTE: Father figure Reg Tohia fought until the very end

The late Reg Tohia dedicated 28 years to volunteering at Bundamba State Secondary College, promoting harmony and multiculturalism, on top of volunteering commitments at a number of local charities. His dog Panda was a bit of a superstar in Bundamba before she died at 20 years old.

HE WAS the rugby-mad trans-Tasman teacher who touched the hearts and minds of hundreds of impressionable Bundamba teenagers over the course of the past three decades.

Koro Reg Tohia was universally recognised as a hero of his community, working tirelessly in the name of promoting harmony between kids of all cultural backgrounds, and being a positive role model in their lives.

Reginald ‘Reg’ Kahukura Tohia, known as a “Koro” or Maori father-figure, died this week after a long battle with cancer, aged 83.

His loss was met with widespread sadness, not only among his loving extended family but also those students and staff he worked with for 28 years at Bundamba State Secondary College.

Reg Tohia with a picture of his dog Panda. Their ashes will be laid together back in Reg’s home town in NZ.

While in the midst of what was a 10-year battle with cancer in August, the school honoured Reg on his official retirement, with principal Jo Hughes noting: “For 28 years, Reg volunteered and contributed to the development of many students, irrespective of their cultural backgrounds. Reg’s great gift was his passion for giving and volunteering. Reg and his beloved dog, Panda, would walk to and from school, greeting students and members of the

community on his way to the College, supporting wherever he was needed, even serving as

the P&C President for several years.”

Niece Kelly Theobald said Reg was a much loved figure within his extended family in Australia, which included half a dozen nieces and nephews and their families, as well as distant cousins.

A Vietnam veteran from the Royal NZ Artillery 161 Battery, Reg came to Australia by ship just in time to live through the 1974 floods in Ipswich.

Reg Tohia upon his journey across the Tasman to become an Aussie in 1974. Picture: Kelly Theobald

He played rugby for the Ipswich Rangers, which was one of his primary motivations for moving here.

In subsequent years he would live to see more floods and become part of the city’s DNA through his devotion to helping students.

“He moved to Ipswich because he loved rugby,” Ms Theobald said.

“He had done some teaching work in NZ and also worked at Blackstone State School before going to Bundamba.

“He was forever organising fundraisers to help students of all backgrounds. He loved to be the organiser and made sure everything was running as it should.

“Children were his life and he loved giving to the kids, especially the under privileged ones.”

A former student started a fundraiser for Reg in his final days in an effort to raise money for his family, with dozens leaving donations and messages of love for Reg.

Former student Celine Mair said Reg left a lasting impression on her.

“I saw him nearly every day in high school and he’d always say hi to me and my friend and ask how we were,” Ms Mair said.

“He always helped with sporting events and was always there for all of the cultural events too.

“He could put a smile on anyone’s face and had a heart of gold.

“He’s be at every Anzac parade with his medals on his jacket and always encouraged everyone to do their best.

“He was seriously just the sweetest person you’d ever meet.”

Reg Tohia was still full of smiles in his final days, despite his brave battle with cancer. Picture: Kelly Theobald

Among Reg’s many achievements, he was a member of the Ipswich Beardies and worked on the former Colour City Carnival during its heyday.

From there, Mr Tohia started the Kiwi Club in Ipswich, which raised funds for the local sporting clubs and entertained nursing homes and schools.

He went on to volunteer with Musketeers Baseball and at Dinmore Primary School before starting at Bundamba.

He was also the man behind Ipswich’s annual Multifest.

Most of his community endeavours took place with his dog Panda by his side, before she sadly died in 2012, aged 20.

Reg loved Panda so much that he told family members that when he dies, he wished for his ashes and Panda’s ashes to be returned to his home town of Hawera, NZ, to be laid to rest next to his mother and father.

Ms Theobald said Reg fought to the very end in his battle with cancer.

“He has had numerous cancers starting from about 10 years ago, with prostate cancer,” she said.

“He fought it for years until it came back as bone cancer last year.

“He fought it this whole time and we really expected to lose him a lot sooner, but he just kept fighting and he was amazing.

“He would just say ‘I’m good, I’m good’ and would want to know about how other people were going.

“He wanted for nothing in life except to give to others.”

Reg’s funeral service will be held at Cornubia on Friday.