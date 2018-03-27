TRIBUTE: Emotional words on council worker's sudden death

IT was an emotional start to today's Ipswich City Council meeting as staff took time to mourn the sudden death of their colleague, HR manager Michael McMahon.

Mr McMahon died on Sunday afternoon following an incident near the Ipswich CBD.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr McMahon was a long-term council employee who has left behind a wife and children.

This morning, members of Ipswich City Council's HR team gathered in the public chamber to hear some comforting words spoken by Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt.

Members of Mr McMahon's team could be heard crying while hugging each other.

As part of his address, Cr Wendt announced Mayor Andrew Antoniolli made the decision to return home early from an overseas trip "to be with the ICC family as soon as possible".

Cr Wendt said Mr McMahon had been a valued employee, well-liked and respected.

"Colleagues, on Sunday we received the devastating news of the sudden passing of one of our ICC colleagues and friends, HR Manager Michael McMahon," Cr Wendt said.

"To say it is a difficult time for our organisation is an understatement. Michael has been well respected and highly valued member of council for almost 10 years.

"While I didn't know him well, I do know that he was incredibly well liked and will be greatly missed.

"Understandably, our priority has been supporting Michael's family and work colleagues. Our deepest sympathies and strength go to Michael's wife Lees, and their children.

"Arrangements have been made for anyone who needs assistance and counselling support to access our Employee Assistance Program service, which can be organised through HR.

"It's also important that we watch out for each other and offer support where and when we can during this time.

"The mayor has asked me to pass on his deepest sympathies and strength to all councillors and ICC staff.

"He was certainly incredibly saddened by the news and as such has brought forward his return flight from Taiwan so he can be back with the ICC family as soon as possible.

"I'd also like to acknowledge Michael's team present in the gallery today.

"Please join me in a minute's silence to remember Michael and acknowledge the positive contribution he has made to Ipswich City Council.

"Vale Michael McMahon."

Queensland Police are preparing a report for the coroner on Mr McMahon's death.

Do you need to talk?