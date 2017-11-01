TRIBUTE: Bob Green's not a man we can do without

GONE, NOT FORGOTTEN: 'Bob Green did so much to raise the spirits of so many Ipswich people for such a long time'.

BOB Green barged into my office one day back in the 1970s, when I was editor of the QT, with an idea about helping people - something he became very good at over the years.

The QT had just launched its Christmas appeal, an annual routine where the paper acknowledged donations that readers made towards the Ipswich Ministers Fraternal - a collaboration of local churchmen - buying hampers for needy residents.

Bob wanted to make it bigger, more meaningful - and he was quite prepared to lead the way. But he needed some help.

His idea was to sell watermelons from the back of a truck, with all proceeds going to the appeal.

I was able to persuade the council to let Bob's truck occupy two parking spaces outside the old Cribb & Foote department store in Bell St for a week.

Early each morning, Bob would drive to Gatton, load up his truck with watermelons, set up in Bell St before 9am, then spend the day selling his melons to eager shoppers.

I never really knew how Bob got hold of those melons, but I have long suspected he paid for them out of his own money.

So infectious was his enthusiasm that most of the QT editorial staff - myself included - took turns with him, hawking melons. Every evening he would drop into my office to hand over the day's takings.

He was known to thousands of Ipswich people as "Watermelon Bob", and became a much loved and admired character. He and his melons became a Christmas institution in Ipswich.

Bob and his wife had the convenience store at Tivoli at the time and, through his connections with wholesalers, reckoned he could get a better deal than the clergy on the groceries, gifts and confectionaries that made up the Christmas hampers.

So, each year, after the appeal had closed, he and I would visit warehouses, choosing and buying the Christmas goods, then delivering them to the Ministers Fraternal for distribution.

He did so much to raise the spirits of so many Ipswich people for such a long time.

He just loved helping people, and had a real knack at raising money.

My girlfriend at the time - subsequently to become my wife of 36 years - was a contestant in the Miss Personality Quest in 1979, and part of her challenge was to raise funds for medical research.

When Bob found out about it, he insisted on throwing his considerable support behind the venture - helping to organise fund-raising events and managing, as he always did, to have a good time while going about it.

Janelle didn't win the quest - but she did raise the most amount of money.

It was a custom, back then, that a group of us would drive down to Melbourne each year for the Melbourne Cup. We were particularly keen to make the trip in 1979 because of a beer strike in Queensland, with the only beer available to Ipswich drinkers being a truly awful brew from South Australia.

On the way down, we stopped at a pub at West Wyalong and there, in a refrigerated glass cabinet, was what looked like a row of Fourex stubbies. "Have you got Fourex?" we asked in amazement.

"Sure do," was the response.

"There's a few cartons in the cold room."

We bought two. One we drank straight away - the other we took back to Ipswich and raffled, with the proceeds going towards Janelle's fundraising bid.

That carton of beer, which cost us less than $20, raised more than $800 for medical research.

We drew the winning ticket in the bar of the Coronation Hotel on a Friday afternoon, and the winner was Bob.

Because it was Bob, he immediately offered to donate the prize back, and raffle it again. But that carton of stubbies had done enough for charity, and we insisted that he enjoy the winnings.

When I left Ipswich, to my great regret, I lost touch with Bob but I know that he continued to raise money for charity, right up until his death.

He was a man who felt he was personally blessed, and that it was only reasonable that he should do whatever he could to help others who were less fortunate.

The world can ill afford to lose people like Bob Green.