Triathlete’s family boost for tough ironman test in the west

Ipswich ironman triathlete Jarrod Harvey celebrates one of his international successes. Picture: Supplie

NEW dad Jarrod Harvey is the first to admit he was hard on himself when he suffered setbacks like a disappointing result or injury.

However, the accomplished Ipswich ironman triathlete heads to Western Australia on Thursday with a new sense of perspective.

Since sharing the joyful arrival of two-week-old son Oliver with his wife Bree, Harvey has adopted a more relaxed approach to professional sport.

It’s not that he’s any less committed or eager to continue fulfilling his national and international goals. It’s just that the high-achieving sportsman has added balance in his life.

“It sort of drives you in some ways,’’ he said of having Oliver to attend to.

“In other ways, it’s really good. It keeps you grounded.’’

Ipswich ironman triathlete Jarrod Harvey and wife Bree celebrate the birth of Oliver. Picture: Supplied

Harvey, 29, said having a welcome addition to the family helped him deal with “the highs and lows’’ of sport.

“From an athletics point of view, if I had a bad session for something, it always used to get me down . . . for the full day I’d think about it,’’ he said.

“Now I walk up to the door and I don’t actually think about the session.

“It just puts it all into perspective.

“I look forward to when he’s old enough to go and watch a game of footy and all those sort of things.’’

Ipswich triathlete Jarrod Harvey on the 180km bike leg at last year’s Taiwan Ironman. Picture: Supplied

Ripley-based Harvey is preparing to contest his first Ironman Western Australia event in Busselton as a professional.

Since first attending the event in 2015, he’s been a regular visitor competing once as an amateur – coming second in his age group - and returning regularly as a coach.

He lines up on Sunday having enjoyed a mixed year after turning professional in March last year.

The tenacious relief teacher had to overcome two injury setbacks at the start of the year before enjoying some success in Australia and overseas.

After suffering a grade one tear in his left calf before Christmas, he was sidelined for longer when damaging it further while running again.

“I walked with like a really bad limp to probably early April,’’ he said.

Never far away from elite competition, Harvey came sixth at the Asia Pacific Ironman Championships in Cairns.

To perform so strongly in June being ill and so soon after his injury highlighted his stamina.

“I just did a lot of swimming work, which kept me aerobically fit,’’ he said.

But while a top 10 finish in Cairns was encouraging for the former Boonah athlete, it was in Thailand that Harvey continued his international progress.

He was invited to help other triathletes at the Thai Navy Warrior Race, an event he led by example and won.

“The swim was done in complete darkness at 4am,’’ he said, sharing in what navy personnel have to endure.

“They wanted to invite a professional to show their Thai people how fast it can be done.

“I went over there and just tried to promote the sport.’’

The event was part of a series of events around Thai naval bases.

Harvey is planning to return in mid-December for the start of the next series.

Before then, it’s back to Busselton which Harvey describes as a “special spot’’. He got engaged to Bree after proposing to her on the city’s jetty.

Apart from relief teaching four days a fortnight, Harvey also runs an online TriEdge coaching program helping other triathletes how to get started, to train properly and further their sporting career.

As he continues providing that assistance, he has young Oliver to keep everything in check.

“I thought I was busy before but you learn to operate on not much sleep,’’ the new dad said.