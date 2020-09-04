Menu
Craig Maudsley (left) and Ben Hayward will contest misconduct charges at a trial set down for October this year.
News

Trial set for former council officers on misconduct charges

Ross Irby
4th Sep 2020 9:55 AM
A TRIAL date has been set for two former Ipswich City Council officers who intend to defend charges of misconduct in public office.

In a brief mention this week before Ipswich District Court, it was confirmed that Craig Maudsley and Ben Hayward will stand trial in October.

Craig Maudsley leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after a hearing relating to charges of misconduct in public office. He will face trial later this year.
The case was mentioned before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC, with a joint trial date of October 19 set down.

Craig Kelvin Maudsley, 56, from Yamanto is charged with misconduct in relation to public office/doing an act or making an omission in abuse of authority of office on dates between August 2, 2016 and July 20, 2017.

Ben Hayward has been charged with misconduct in public office.
Ben Michael Hayward, 38, from Brassall, is charged with misconduct in relation to public office/doing an act or making an omission in abuse of authority of office on dates between August 2, 2016 and July 20, 2017.

Their jury trial is expected to take one week with COVID provisions factored in.

The former officers were charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission more than two years ago following investigations into Ipswich City Council.

ipswich city council ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court misconduct allegations
Ipswich Queensland Times

