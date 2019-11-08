Menu
Casino childcare director Liesl Pyke-Nott, 46, has been charged with four counts of having liability when a body corporate contravenes and one charge of giving false information to a regulatory authority on May 21 last year when questioned about the staff member allegedly inflicting harm. Lily Laughton-Cook
Crime

Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 8th Nov 2019 6:05 AM
A CASE against a Casino childcare centre accused of "corporal punishment" will not be heard until March 2020 due to the expected length of the hearing.

The NSW Department of Education, represented by Peter Walsh, will allege a staff member at the Rainbow Station Early Education Centre in Casino inflicted physical harm on a child at the centre, leaving a hand mark on their skin, in August 2017.

The department has also alleged the employee failed to supervise children properly while on duty in October 2017, and failed to clean up broken perspex in the playground area of the childcare facility in August 2017.

While no charges have been laid against the employee, the childcare centre's director, Liesl Pyke-Nott, 46, has been charged with four counts of having liability when a body corporate contravenes and one charge of giving false information to a regulatory authority on May 21 last year when questioned about the staff member allegedly inflicting harm.

Meanwhile, Ms Pyke-Nott's company LPN Childcare Pty Ltd ATF Liesl Pyke-Nott Family Trust, which operates the Rainbow Station Early Education Centre, is facing two counts of not protecting children from harm or hazard, two counts of failing to report information and educators not meeting required qualifications.

Last month, Ms Pyke-Nott's solicitor told Casino Local Court the childcare director intended defend every charge before the court.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden told court yesterday she would allow three days for hearing proceedings from March 2-4, 2020 in the case against LPN Childcare.

"If it's to be longer, it's going to be delayed many months," she said.

"If the parties can endeavour to shorten it wherever possible it would be appreciated."

She indicated the case will be heard by the Chief Magistrates office, which will arrange for someone to be sent to Casino for the three days.

However, the case is expected to be mentioned on February 6, 2020, in Casino Local Court to confirm the March hearing date.

casino local court childcare centre northern rivers crime rainbow station early education centre
Lismore Northern Star

