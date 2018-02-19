Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Trial program makes Ipswich SES controller a state employee

Ipswich group SES members from left, Vincent McGuire, Peter Lymbery, and Chris Brandt.
Ipswich group SES members from left, Vincent McGuire, Peter Lymbery, and Chris Brandt. David Nielsen
Hayden Johnson
by

IPSWICH'S new State Emergency Service will be classed as a Queensland Government employee in a state-first pilot program to improve disaster responses.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service will take advantage of the appointment of an Ipswich SES controller to trail a three-year program where the controller is an employee of its organisation.

The Ipswich City Council would fund the role - up to $90,000 each year - but the controller would act with the State Government in times of disaster.

The memorandum of understanding between the council and emergency services is being negotiated.

Previously, the Ipswich City Council's Emergency Management principal officer was dually appointed as the SES controller.

The joint-role often lead to problems when the officer was directing SES volunteers and the council's disaster response.

Interactive form Guide

Topics:  ipswich city council ses state emergency service

Ipswich Queensland Times
Traffic chaos after fatal crash, multi vehicle prang

Traffic chaos after fatal crash, multi vehicle prang

A VEHICLE collided with a male pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

REVEALED: Ipswich classrooms hotter than rest of SEQ

Women dying from the heat standing in front of the air conditioner.

Ipswich not in 'Cooler Schools Zone'

QT, community support revives bowls club

Mt Crosby Bowls Club secretary Ian King with bowlers enjoying the club facilities.

Mt Crosby venue rolling along again

A helping hand for sick kids

FA NTASTIC EFFORT: Jasmin Hutches from Woolworths Booval has helped to raise an incredible amount for the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Nearly $20,000 raised by our community

Local Partners