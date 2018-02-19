Trial program makes Ipswich SES controller a state employee

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

IPSWICH'S new State Emergency Service will be classed as a Queensland Government employee in a state-first pilot program to improve disaster responses.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service will take advantage of the appointment of an Ipswich SES controller to trail a three-year program where the controller is an employee of its organisation.

The Ipswich City Council would fund the role - up to $90,000 each year - but the controller would act with the State Government in times of disaster.

The memorandum of understanding between the council and emergency services is being negotiated.

Previously, the Ipswich City Council's Emergency Management principal officer was dually appointed as the SES controller.

The joint-role often lead to problems when the officer was directing SES volunteers and the council's disaster response.