Lockyer Valley police officer Crystal Maree Hirning, 35, will face Toowoomba Magistrates Court on November 9.
Crime

Trial date set for Lockyer cop facing stalking, assault

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
7th Sep 2020 2:30 PM
A LOCKYER Valley police officer who was stood down from official duty due to allegations relating to off-duty behaviour appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court for a first mention, today.

Crystal Maree Hirning, 35, from Kensington Grove, faced seven charges, including stalking, common assault, wilful damage, obstructing police and trespass.

The Queensland Police Service constable’s matters were adjourned to November 9, at Toowoomba Magistrates Court for review.

Her bail was enlarged.

