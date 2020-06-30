Trial date set for business owner fighting nine charges

TO TRIAL: Lockyer Valley backpacker accommodation owner Mayla Patterson will dispute nine charges at a two-day trial in August. Photo: Jack Tran

TO TRIAL: Lockyer Valley backpacker accommodation owner Mayla Patterson will dispute nine charges at a two-day trial in August. Photo: Jack Tran

A TRIAL date has been set for a Gatton business owner facing a bundle of alleged fire safety breaches.

Mayla Patterson, 53, telephoned in to Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday morning, seeking a date at which she will dispute nine charges.

The charges relate to alleged breaches of fire safety across two addresses, including Gatton and Atkinson’s Dam.

The Lockyer Valley backpacker accommodation owner is facing two counts of failing to display signs in accommodation units, five counts of failing to maintain prescribed fire safety installations and two counts of failing to prepare a fire safety management plan within one year.

The court heard Patterson would call witnesses at the hearing to help make her defence.

Patterson told Magistrate Graham Lee that Indonesian was her native language as well as the native language of her witnesses and requested an interpreter be present at the trial.

Twelve witnesses will appear at the hearing.

Patterson’s two-day hearing is set to span August 13 and 14 in Toowoomba.

