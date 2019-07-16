Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Police respond to a mental health incident on Cavenagh St in the Darwin CBD
Health

TRG in 16 hour negotiation with man

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Jul 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and Health Department staff have spent the night at a building on Cavenagh St to help a man who is suffering from a medical condition.

Police, including the Territory Response Group, were called to the city residential building called the Mash Suites nearly the Daly St intersection, about 3pm yesterday.

A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.
A TRG officer on a balcony of the aprtments.

In a statement police said: "Northern Territory Police are currently assisting Department of Health staff with a male who is suffering from a medical condition."

"For privacy of the man involved, no further information will be released".

A Health Department spokeswoman said he had a medical condition.

She was unable to say if the man was known to NT Health at all.

The building where the man is, is between a daycare centre and St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Top Stories

    466 per cent spike in complaints about councillors

    premium_icon 466 per cent spike in complaints about councillors

    Council News Queensland’s powerful body to investigate councillors’ behaviour has seen a huge surge in complaints - and referred one tenth of them to the corruption watchdog.

    REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    premium_icon REVEALED: When each Ipswich CBD project will start, finish

    Council News The overall major mall reconstruction is made up of 18 projects

    Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle

    premium_icon Elderly pedestrian hurt in crash with vehicle

    News The collision occurred early this morning

    • 16th Jul 2019 10:03 AM
    Watch out for these all-day 40km/h school zones in Ipswich

    premium_icon Watch out for these all-day 40km/h school zones in Ipswich

    News There are a few exceptions to the 7am to 9am and 2pm to 4pm rule

    • 16th Jul 2019 9:33 AM