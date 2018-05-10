Menu
Crime

Man's suspicious back and forth photographed by neighbour

Ross Irby
by
10th May 2018 12:05 AM
A REDBANK Plains man was caught trespassing after a curious neighbour photographed him in the act.

The neighbour's suspicion was drawn when Clifton Thomas was seen in another person's yard, only two doors up from his own home.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston told Ipswich Magistrates Court a resident of Shirley St, Redbank Plains, saw Thomas peer through a window then pick up a tool box and walk back to his own home.

Thomas was seen soon after to return with the tool box and leave it at the front of the house.

Thomas, 42, pleaded guilty to trespassing on November 21, 2017.

He was convicted and fined $350.

Ipswich Queensland Times

