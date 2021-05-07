Menu
Forensic suit-clad police have swooped on a Brisbane restaurant strip
News

Trendy restaurant strip declared crime scene after man attacked

by Elise Williams and Shiloh Payne
7th May 2021 8:46 AM
Police have declared a crime scene at a complex along a trendy inner north Brisbane restaurant strip, as a serious investigation gets underway.

Police and paramedics were called to the address off Kedron Brook Rd in Wilston about 6:40am after a disturbance between two men.

Specialist officers wearing blue forensic suits can be seen at the entry way to a block of units, while crime tape has blocked the complex.

A Queensland Police spokesman said one man had been assaulted and the alleged attacker was arrested at the scene.

Paramedics treated a man for a head injury and took him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

More to come...

 

Crime scene on Kedron Brook Road in Wilston. Photo: Tara Croser
Crime scene on Kedron Brook Road in Wilston. Photo: Tara Croser

