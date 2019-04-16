Menu
Trend hints at change in Ipswich weather

Greg Osborn
by
16th Apr 2019 12:08 AM

AS WE move into the second half of April, autumn looks like it has well and truly arrived.

As of Friday last week, the city recorded highs of 22.9C, 27.2C, 25.9C and 26.9C - all below the monthly average of 27.5C.

The minimums, however, were slightly above average, although Saturday morning did buck that trend with a low of 11.4C.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's six-day forecast, similar weather is expected this week.

Maximums will linger in the mid to high 20s, with Thursday potentially the warmest at 29C.

Minimums look like they'll be a fraction above the norm.

Today is expected to be the coldest, with a low in the region of 15C.

The week also looks like it will be accompanied by a shower or two.

The best chance of rain is on Friday, with falls of 0-5 mm.

