Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tremors continue to rock the Coffs Coast

A number of minor earthquakes have rocked the Coffs Coast this morning.
A number of minor earthquakes have rocked the Coffs Coast this morning. Geoscience Australia

GEOSCIENCE Australia has received reports of a more minor earthquakes across the Mid North Coast today.

"We've been receiving news of an earthquake felt with reports from Port Macquarie to Coffs Harbour, concentrated near Southwest Rocks to Nambucca Heads," a Geoscience Australia spokesperson said.

"It's not unusual to get a swarm of earthquakes when stresses exceed the strength of the rock.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded at the Dorrigo Plateau this morning at 7.36am with a magnitude 2 earthquake at Dorrigo at 6.14am and 5.55am.

Yesterday there was a 1.9 magnitude quake felt on the coast at 1.37pm and prior to that seismic activity on the North Coast on Saturday morning and Friday night.

The quakes felt across the Coffs Coast.
The quakes felt across the Coffs Coast. Geoscience Australia

To report a tremor go to http://goo.gl/BCMPue .

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour dorrigo earthquakes editors picks geoscience australia mid north coast tremors

Coffs Coast Advocate
'It was the mistake of my lawyer': Unlicensed driver

'It was the mistake of my lawyer': Unlicensed driver

Wrong advice has heavy price.

Council to award contract for $2.8m fit out of new library

TAKING SHAPE: The council plans to award a $2.84 million contract for the new Springfield Central Library. Pictured: Councillors Morrison, Pahlke and Mayor Antoniolli. INSET: Artist impression of the new building.

Tenders for the works were released in December

Sisters bring a pizza the action to Orion Lagoon

TOP THAT: Vicki Martin of Two Sisters Pizza shares one of her fabulous pizzaas with Orion Lagoon lifeguard Bartek Zamorski.

Two Sisters Pizza opened its doors on December 1

YOUR PHOTOS: Ipswich goes back to school

Niamh.

All of the pics were of smiling, excited kids.

Local Partners