Tremendous Ipswich talent with focus on happy kids

Ipswich State High School deputy principal Andrew Want at the school's rugby league season launch at the Jets Leagues Club. Picture: David Lems

Ipswich State High School deputy principal Andrew Want at the school's rugby league season launch at the Jets Leagues Club. Picture: David Lems

AS Ipswich State High School deputy principal Andrew Want looked around the Jets Leagues Club room, he dared to dream this could be the year.

After his school’s impressive progress in recent Langer Cup seasons, Want was delighted to see such a fine turnout of young footballers preparing for the new season.

However, it wasn’t only the young men that provided title-winning optimism for the expanded Langer Cup competition kicking off on June 2.

It was the ongoing growth of Ipswich State High’s girls rugby league program that had Want, principal Simon Riley and the school’s dedicated coaching staff excited.

While Ipswich State High’s Academy has continued to produce players contracted by NRL clubs, the growing focus on female football has enhanced the fantastic work being done.

“It’s tremendous,’’ Want said. “And over the last five years, its grown from 250 kids to 375 in the boys and about another 100 or so in the girls.’’

That involves students from year seven to year 12.

The girls program was started a couple of years ago.

“It’s definitely growing in size now to start rivalling what the boys are doing.’’

Ipswich State High’s 2021 rugby league season was launched at the Jets Leagues Club on Tuesday night.

Ipswich State High School students Dmaris Setu, Amber Collins, Summer Hoet and Shalom Sauaso were among the players excited about his year's rugby league program. They shared in the season launch at the Jets Leagues Club on Tuesday night.

The Ipswich State High School girls are playing in a Super Six competition starting in early May.

The expanded Langer Cup and lower grade competitions for the boys kick off in term 2.

The powerhouse rugby league school has 30 players already chosen in Met West boys and girls teams for this season.

Want said an important part of the rugby league program was supporting young people.

“Number one, it’s about engagement,’’ the deputy principal said.

“Engaged kids are happy kids and happy kids are learning. And when kids are learning they are getting good jobs, they are getting good outcomes.

“It’s not all about the kids going on to the NRL. It’s mainly about every kid having every opportunity to be successful no matter what level they leave.

“They are all leave ready to work and work ready.’’

Ipswich State High School deputy principal Andrew Want at the school's rugby league season launch at the Jets Leagues Club. Picture: David Lems

Want said when players like Kulikefu Finefeuiaki are contracted to NRL clubs like the North Queensland Cowboys, it inspires other kids.

“It’s fantastic. Those boys in particular are wonderful role models,’’ he said.

“They are the best examples of what hard work, combined with talent, can achieve.

“Because talent won’t do it by itself.

“Fundamentally it’s about hard work and that’s the effort that flows from top to bottom.’’

Although not a former footballer, Want gets a buzz seeing young people achieve their goals.

“I love rugby league but what I love most is kids being successful and kids being happy . . . and that’s what the rugby league program provides,’’ he said.

All the boys do their school work through the Ipswich State High rugby league program.

Ipswich State High rugby league captains stood prouly at the season launch at the Jets Leagues club.

A number of captains were named at Tuesday night’s Ipswich State High rugby league launch.

They included Odgen George (year 10 boys), Cooper Cracknell (year 9 boys), Eddierota Fa’amausili (year 8 boys), TJ Sauaso (year 7 boys), Tarleah Fisher-Pearson (open girls), Dmaris Setu (year 10 girls), Shalom Sauaso (year 9 girls), Summer Hoet (year 8 girls) and Amber Collins (year 7 girls).

The leaders for the Langer Cup side were yet to be confirmed.

Ipswich State High player Mason Pintegne takes on the Wavell State High defence in last year’s Langer Cup competition. Picture: Josh Woning

Ipswich Division 4 councillor Kate Kunzelmann attended the function, seeing the next generation of exciting young boys and girls footballers proudly representing their school.

With Ipswich State High’s senior team regularly playing finals footy but yet to win the Langer Cup, Want showed his enthusiasm.

“We’re working hard on that,’’ he said.

“It comes down to a couple of clutch moments on a couple of different days.

“And the level of rugby league is second to none. It is definitely worth coming along and watching because you won’t see it anywhere else.’’

Matches will again be livestreamed this year on The Queensland Times web page.

Among the sponsors supporting Ipswich State High this season are the University of Southern Queensland, CJ Homes, Q Legal Lawyers, Wizzard Concreting. Cadoo Martial Arts, Chek Air Conditioning, Aussie Plumbing, Pirtek Fluid Transfer Solutions, Prime West Brassall, Hobby2Business Pet Supplies, DJ’s Electric Motor and Pump Centre, Feel Good Sports Physiotherapy, RYPN, Sports 1st Aid Services, Rebel, Iron Traks and Jets Leagues Club.